Kokomo’s Trent Marner won the senior division in the 2021 True Amateur Tournament (TAT) in Las Vegas on Sunday and its big $20,000 first-place prize.
South Point Hotel and Casino hosted the event. It’s the same venue that will host this year’s United States Bowling Congress Open Championships.
Marner, one of the Kokomo’s best bowlers for many years and a member of its Hall of Fame, was successful in his trek to the finals to set up the big win.
The tournament format featured daily qualifying in five divisions consisting of three games where one in eight qualify for the final rounds. Qualifying was conducted from Monday, Feb. 1, through Saturday. Marner managed to qualify for the finals on Wednesday, Feb. 3, with a score of 646, which was third high on the tough lane conditions used for the event.
For the finals on Sunday, a blind draw was used to assign bowlers to the lanes. Additional games were rolled where the top 1-3 scores on the pair advanced to another game. This continued until there was only one bowler left in each of the five divisions. There were handicap divisions for those with averages below 189 and those with averages between 190 and 219. There were three scratch divisions for those up to age 35, those aged 36 to 50 and those 51 and up.
Marner competed in the 51-and-up division, which was the senior division. He advanced through the final rounds with consistent games of 212, 202 and 203 to make it to the final match against all the other division winners. These five bowlers then rolled a single game for the big prizes. The prizes ranged from $20,000 for the winner to $5,000 for fifth place.
Marner endured a slow start, but stayed clean. Ki Ho Kyun from Minnesota looked to have the event locked up when he started with spare, strike, spare and 5 in-a-row. However, Marner put together a turkey to keep it interesting. Kyun then left a 5-count washout in the ninth and did not pick up one of the pins to leave him at 203. Marner struck again with a lucky and sloppy high Brooklyn hit in the 10th. He then left and converted a 3-7 split to finish with 221.
Kyun stepped up in the 10th needing only a mark and good count for the win. On his first ball Kyun left a solid nine pin. It looked like it was over. As it turned out it was as Kyun’s spare attempt slid just by the nine pin leaving him with a total of 212. Darrell Ratliff from North Carolina wound up finishing second with 213 for $10,000. Kyun could be consoled by his $7,500 winnings. Fourth and fifth went to the handicap bowlers with 171 and 170 including their handicaps.
Marner’s frequent doubles partner, Mike Cowell, made the trip along with several bowlers from Tipton including Jim Heard and Ski Baranowski. Heard and Baranowski made it into the finals, but were eliminated after one and two games, respectively.
You can watch the final game on the Storm Bowling Facebook page.
