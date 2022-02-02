There were 42 youth bowlers who competed at the City of Firsts USBC 2022 Don Lowry Memorial youth tournament on Sunday at Heritage Lanes.

This year there was both a singles tournament and a doubles tournament that used the combined scores from the singles competition. There were many great scores this year.

Ethan Ennis was the actual champion of the 154-average-and-above division. He had a three-game series of 650. Haydn Hunt (585) and Trenton Pulsipher (561) finished second and third, respectively. Owen Shimer was the division’s handicap champion with a 747 series. Alex Coleman (653) was second and Marianna Hunt (652) was third.

Luke Phillips was the actual champion of the 128-to-153 division with a series of 505. Marcus Noy (490) took second place and Peyton Kirby (488) was third. The handicap champion of the division was Nathan Lay with a 677 series with Isabella Hummel (659) and Miranda Smith (615) following in second and third.

Lillyan Camden won 106-to-127 division’s actual title with a series of 439. Audrey Adams (427) took second and Erin Goley (375) took third. Anthony Steed won the division’s handicap title with a 652 series. Ashlynn Slabaugh (622) was second and Jack Sullivan (553) was third.

Logan English was the actual champion of the 105-and-below division with a series of 378. Matthew Atherton (303) and Harper Bordeniuk (282) took second and third, respectively. Hayden Baldwin won the division’s handicap title with a 618 series and Carter Sparks (594) and Anaya Noy (581) rounded out the top three.

The champion of the bumper division was Brantlee Stewart with a series of 260.

For the doubles, the actual champions of the 311-and-above division were Haydn Hunt and Trenton Pulsipher with an 1,146 series. The division’s handicap winners were Alex Coleman and Joshua Fike Jr. with 1,279.

In the 271-to-310 division, Marianna Hunt and Hummel won the actual title with a 1,024 series and Brook Taylor and Adams won the handicap title with 1,197.

In the 231-to-270 division, Slabaugh and Camden were the actual champions with an 858 series and Smith and Goley were the handicap winners with 1,225.

And in the 230-and-below division, Lay and English won the actual title with an 866 series and Marcus Noy and Anaya Noy won the handicap title with 1,211.

