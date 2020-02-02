There were 39 youth bowlers who competed in the City of Firsts USBC 2020 Don Lowry Memorial tournament at Heritage Lanes last Sunday. This year there was both a singles tournament and a doubles tournament that used the combined scores from the singles competition.
In the 158 average and above actual division, Brayden Utterback was the champion with a three-game series of 643. Arie Lowe (556) was the runner-up. In the 158 average and above handicap division, Haley Harbaugh was champion with a 654 series and Trenton Pulsipher (640) was the runner-up.
In the 121 to 157 average actual division, Carter Hunt was champion with a three-game series of 587 and Mari Hunt (506) was second. In the 121 to 157 average handicap division, Austin Capps won with a 670 series and Brook Taylor (650) took second.
In the 91 to 120 average actual division, Peyton Kirby was the champion with a three-game series of 431 and Logan Hodson was second with 403. In the 91 to 120 average handicap division, Nathan Lay (687) and Kayden Durr (633) finished 1-2.
In the 90 and below average actual division, Harper Bordeniuk won with a three-game series of 317. Finishing second was Miranda Smith (300). The co-champions of the 90 and below average handicap division were Stella Adams and Easton Shallenberger with 620s.
The champion of the bumper division was Carter Sparks with a three-game series of 271.
For the doubles, the champions of the 326 and above actual division were Lowe and Pulsipher with an 1,110 series and the champions of the handicap division were Hunt and Ethan Preston with 1299.
The champions of the 231 to 325 actual division were Peter Weber and Harbaugh with a 1,002 series and the champions of the handicap division were Brook Taylor and Mari Hunt with 1278.
The champions of the 181 to 230 actual division were Anthony Steed and Brody Cobb with a 698 series and the champions of the handicap division were Miranda Smith and Audrey Adams with 1235.
The champions of the 180 and below division were Adams and Harper Bordeniuk with a 554 series and the champions of the handicap division were Kaycee Jackson and Gwendolyn Barker with 1,148.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.