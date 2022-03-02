The women’s and open city bowling tournaments were recently completed at Heritage Lanes.
Trent Marner, dominated the open tournament for the second straight year. Last year he won titles in three events and this year he won three titles in two events. Rob Smith also captured two titles this year. There were some other very fine performances.
The team actual title was won by Men With Balls a team consisting of Joseph Smith, Jon Kelley, Cory Monroe, Matt Wallace and Rob Smith. Their total of 3,229 was 110 pins higher than the Out of Towners.
Team handicap was won by the Split Heads. Members of the team were Bryan Miller, Andrew Bowman, Don Bowman, Penny Bowman and Randy Northern. Their total of 3,702 was 133 pins better than BAB’s.
Marner captured the doubles actual title with partner Rob Smith. Their 1,413 total was 92 pins better than defending champions Josh Robertson and Tyler Sparks. The doubles handicap event saw two teams tie for the title. Damon Stanley and Kevin Wright tied the team of Don Bowman and Penny Bowman with scores of 1,487.
Cory Monroe prevented Marner from capturing another title when he squeezed by Marner 767 to 765 for the singles actual title. Singles handicap was won by Jay Tucker with a score of 819, only two pins better than Cody Cox.
Marner obliterated the previous record all-events score with his total of 2,315. The previous record was set by Brad Slabaugh with 2,206 in 2020. No other bowler reached the 2,000 threshold as Monroe was second with 1,980. Marner’s score was also good enough to capture the all-events handicap crown. Other scratch scores over 1,900 were Matt Wallace (1,965), Brandon Powell (1,956), Jon Kelley (1,922) and Max Boyle (1,914).
There was no separate booster division this year so all competitors competed in the same division. Eighteen teams participated in the open tournament and four teams in the women’s tournaments.
In the women’s championship, “Can’t Pick Up a 10-Pin” captured team actual with a total of 1,962. This year the women’s teams consisted of four bowlers. Monica Workman, Katie Taylor, Jean Degrow and Becky Mayfield composed the winning team. “4 Non Bowlers” won team handicap with a total of 2,556. Their team was made up of Betty Mace, Patricia Bean, Cathy Silvers and Sherri Dewitt.
Silvers and Dewitt captured the women’s doubles actual title with their total of 1,011. Sabrena Gamblin and Jennie Frazier tied with Missy O’Neal and Jeannette King for doubles handicap with a score of 1,292.
Mayfield won both singles actual with 540 and all-events actual with 1,564. Dewitt captured singles handicap with 641 and all-events handicap with 2,037.
Of special note, there was a team of top women bowlers that entered the open championship instead of the women’s championship. BAB’s rolled 2,888 actual for eighth place and 3,569 for second place in handicap. The team consisted of Ashlee Monroe, Farrol Clark, Nikki Lauderbaugh, Annette Smith and Holly Hood. Lauderbaugh rolled a fine 692 to lead the team.
