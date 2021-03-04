The Women’s and Open city bowling tournament championships were recently completed at Heritage Lanes.
Trent Marner, who won the 2021 TAT event in Las Vegas, continued his hot play to roll two 300 games and win titles in three categories. Seth Walker also rolled his second career 300 game in the singles event.
Marner’s 782 series — which included one of his 300s — led his Marner Painting team to the team actual title with a score of 3,348. Team members were Rob Smith, Jacob Brown, Mike Cowell and Zach Spencer. The Knuckle Deep team of Josh Taylor, Garry Moore, Max Boyle, Scott Moore and Eric Lucas won team handicap with a score of 3,487.
In the booster team division, Banush won both actual and handicap titles with scores of 2,726 and 3,500, respectively. Members of team Banush were Ron Banush, Don Banush, Jeff Wren, Brian Nixon and Thomas Abney.
In the doubles event, Josh Robertson and Tyler Sparks captured the doubles actual and handicap titles with fine scores of 1,370 and 1,505, respectively. Robertson’s 733 with a 290 game carried the team.
For booster doubles, the team of Bryan Miller and Randy Northern captured both the actual and handicap crowns with scores of 1,255 and 1,591, respectively.
In singles, Marner rolled a great 778 series to win the actual title. His second perfect game of the tournament came in the first game of the series. Singles handicap went to Walker with a 781 including his perfect game and a nice 733 series actual.
The booster division singles actual and handicap titles went to Dale Jarvis when he rolled a 646 series for a handicap total of 790.
The actual all-events title (total of scores for team, doubles and singles) went to Marner with his 2,176 and the handicap title went to Robertson with 2230. Brent Vansickel captured the booster division with 1,652 and Bryan Miller scored 2,203 for the handicap title.
Other top all-events scores were Jon Kelley (2,070), Walker (2,030), Matt Wallace (1,996), Robertson (1,978), Bryan Mose (1,962), Kenny Radabaugh (1,953) and Wes Gamblin (1,924).
There were insufficient entries to hold a women’s team event but the women did roll singles and doubles.
In Division 1 the team of Cathy Silvers and Patricia Bean captured doubles actual with a score of 1,040. Miriam Thomas and Connie Sottong won the handicap crown with 1,274. Holly Hood and Ashlee Monroe would have won if they had entered as a team in the women’s tournament instead of the open tournament as they shot scores of 1,139 actual and 1,451 handicap. In Division 2, Sherry Thompson and Pamela Free won both the actual and handicap titles with 858 and 1,290, respectively.
The Division 1 singles actual and handicap titles went to Silvers with 602 and 698. DiAnne Rickel took both Division 2 titles with 487 and 652.
Since there was no team event, all events was for the total of the bowlers singles and doubles scores. Silvers captured both Division 1 titles with 1,095 and 1,287. Thompson accomplished the same feat for Division 2 with scores of 939 and 1,287.
The complete results are posted on the Association web site at www.cityoffirstsbowling.com.
