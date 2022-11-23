Every year there is a Beat the Coach day in the youth bowling leagues. This is where the coaches bowl with and against their youth bowlers.
In 2007, coach Gary Brown gave the kids something to shoot for when he rolled a 300 game at Don Lowry Lanes.
Brad Slabaugh has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. After sitting out the last season for a serious illness and surgery, he is now back better than ever. On Saturday at Heritage Lanes, coach Slabaugh bested Brown’s feat and really got the kids excited when he rolled games of 300, 246 and 300 again for an 846 series. It was the first time any bowler in Kokomo managed to put two 300 games together in a three-game series.
Not only that, Slabaugh used two different balls for his great score. The first game he used a 900 Global Zen and the last game he had switched to a Dark Code. The career-high series now gives him three 800 series and 12 perfect games rolled on the local lanes. Slabaugh was a 2020 inductee into the local bowling hall of fame.
