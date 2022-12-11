Tri-Central’s Vincent Cook led the high school bowlers Friday with games of 233 and 186 for a 419 series. He had eight strikes in the first game.
Western’s Peter Weber had games of 222 and 181 for a 403 series with five strikes in a row to start the first game. Kokomo’s Ethan Ennis had games of 201 and 188 for a 389 series with six strikes in the first game and seven strikes in the second game. Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley (games of 178 and 201) had a 379 series. Kokomo’s Nick Sullivan (226 and 129) had a 355 series with eight strikes in the first game. Eastern’s Parker Rogers (170 and 172) had a 342 series. Eastern’s Jase Cloum (155 and 180) had a 335 series.
Western’s Harrison Bohlmann had a 159 game. Western’s Ruben Sanchez had a 158 game. Western’s Aaron Shock had his highest game with a JV game of 202. Tri-Central’s Michael English had a JV game of 170. Western’s Jack Sullivan had a JV game of 168.
For the girls, Western’s Marianna Hunt had games of 191 and 215 for a 406 series with six strikes and a clean game in the second game. Kokomo’s Ashlynn Slabaugh (154 and 170) had a 324 series. Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel (168 and 145) had a 313 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden (171 and 136) had a 307 series. Western’s Allie Boyle had a 161 game.
The Western boys defeated the blind draw team, the Western girls defeated Eastern, and Tri-Central defeated Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.