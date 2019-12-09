Western's boys bowling team continued its hot streak Friday with the highest team scores for the conference in several years.
Western's five bowlers scored a team game of 1,099 for the first game and followed that with an 888 team game for a 1,987 team series. The 1,099 game ranks as the sixth highest team game in the state this season.
Scores for Western included Arie Lowe with games of 245 and 193 for a 438 series, Ashton Carter (247 and 182) with a 429 series, Connor Shane (181 and 202) with a 383 series, Haydn Hunt (236 and 137) with a 373 series and Trenton Pulsipher (190 and 174) with a 364 series. Carter's 247 game included seven strikes in a row, Lowe had six strikes in a row, and Hunt had five strikes in a row.
For the weekend, Western and Eastern each won both their matches setting up a showdown this week where Western can even the season record with Eastern with a win. The Tri-Central and Kokomo co-ed teams, as well as Western's girls, each won one match.
Other leading scores Friday for the boys included Eastern’s Brayden Utterback with games of 155 and 243 for a 398 series, TC’s Alex Porter (193 and 138) with a 331 series, Eastern’s Alex Coleman (204 and 121) with a 325 series and TC's Jordan Schmidt (148 and 167) with a 315 series.
Leading the scoring on Saturday was Eastern’s Ethan Preston with games of 172 and 193 for a 365 series. Western’s Alex Burk was just behind Ethan (204 and 158) with a 362 series. Western’s Pulsipher (188 and 166) had a 354 series. Western’s Carter (170 and 180) rolled a 350 series. Eastern’s Utterback (200 and 144) had a 344 series. Kokomo’s Seth Hrabos (149 and 171) had a 320 series.
Leading the girls Friday was Western’s Haley Harbaugh with games of 151 and 188 for a 339 series. Kokomo’s Grace Gamblin (149 and 157) had a 306 series. Taylor’s Ryleigh Schesser (139 and 143) had a 282 series. TC’s Alex Smith (128 and 117) had a 245 series. Western’s Kittiphon Thobpae had her highest series with games of 113 and 100 for a 213 series.
Leading the girls Saturday again was Harbaugh with games of 166 and 180 for a 346 series. Schesser (153 and 147) had a 300 series. Gamblin (155 and 117) had a 272 series. Smith (127 and 95) had a 222 series. Eastern’s Dhruthi Anderson had her highest game and series with games of 113 and 101 for a 214 series. Western’s Tiffany Goley had games of 115 and 96 for a 211 series.
