Western’s boys bowling team competed at the Indiana high school preseason tournament on Saturday at Merrillville. There were 13 boys teams competing with all but Western from the Northwest Indiana area.
Western bowled well, averaging 183 for the first two regular games and 203 for the third game resulting in the sixth seed for the match play finals. Sophomore Haydn Hunt won the third place individual medal finishing with games of 215, 245 and 257 for a 717 series. Senior Arie Lowe had games of 237, 172 and 214 for a 623 series. Also bowling for Western were senior Connor Shane, juniors Trenton Pulsipher, Justin Davis and David Schultz, and freshman Carter Hunt.
In the match play competition, Western beat No. 3 seed Highland 410-354 in a two-baker game format match to advance to the semifinals. Western then beat No. 2 seed Lake Central 324-305 to advance to the finals. In the finals, Western lost to No. 1 seed Griffith 444-317, resulting in the second-place medal.
The first match of the high school season is at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Heritage Lanes.
The co-ed teams from Taylor and Kokomo and the girls team from Eastern need more bowlers to field full teams of five bowlers. This year there are no bowlers from Northwestern, Tipton or Lewis Cass.
Beginners are encouraged to join and bowl for their high school and learn a sport that can be enjoyed for their entire life. Those who are interested can sign up any Monday or Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Heritage Lanes.
