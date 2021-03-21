Western's boys bowling team finished in fourth place in the semistate on Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson and qualified for the state finals.
It continued to be a challenge to score well due to the difficult oil pattern on the lanes. Balls thrown a little right of a bowler's target area of the lane would not hook up to the 1-3 pin pocket and balls missing a little left of target hooked too much. This caused many splits and missed spares.
Western started with 157, 171 and 145 for the first three baker format games placing them in eighth place, only 17 pins below the cut line for the top five teams that would qualify for the state finals. Western then shot 163, 177 and 218 to move into third after six games, but only 18 pins ahead of the cut line.
Western then shot 232, 132 and 164 for the next three baker games, dropping them to fifth and placing them on the bubble for the last qualifying spot. This was only 23 pins out of third, but also only 37 pins ahead of missing the cut. Western rose to the challenge and rolled their best game of the day with a 242 and then finished with a 154 and a 191 to qualify as the No. 3 seed.
The squad averaged 178 for the 12 baker games which was 11 pins per game higher than what it shot at the regional tournament the previous week.
The two baker game total stepladder matches determined the top four and the semistate champion as the qualifying scores were dropped and not used.
In the first game of the stepladder quarterfinals, Western bowled No. 4 seed Carmel, which it defeated in the regional finals. Carmel was up to the challenge in the rematch and bowled well.
Western started with three marks, but then opened in the fourth, sixth and seventh frames. Carmel marked in the first five frames and opened in the sixth frame, but then got strikes in the seventh and eighth frames to take a 38-pin lead. Western marked in the ninth and 10th frames where Carmel opened in the ninth but got two strikes in the 10th frame to take the first game 185-152, and build a 33-pin lead.
Western started the second game with an open, but then got strikes in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames. Carmel got hot with strikes in the first, second, fourth, sixth and seventh frames to take a 10-pin lead in the second game widening their two-game lead to 43 pins. Carmel finished the second game with a 212 for a 397 total and Western had a 195 for a 347 total to finish in fourth place.
The state finals are Saturday at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne.
For the individual semistate tournament, Western’s Haydn Hunt started with a 189 game that was in 17th place. The top 12 advanced. Hunt struggled at the start of the second game with four open frames in the first five frames with a split, washout, missed spare and a chop. He finished well for a 157 game, dropping him down in the standings.
Hunt started to bowl better in the third game and recorded strikes in the fifth and sixth frames, but then left a ringing 10 pin in the seventh frame. He then got strikes in the eighth and ninth and two strikes in the 10th frame to finish with a 213 for a 559 series.
Hunt finished in 13th place, only nine pins short from qualifying as an individual for the state finals. If that 10 pin in the seventh frame had fallen for a strike, he would have finished in 10th place.
Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson had a tough day and had difficulty getting marks on the challenging oil pattern, shooting games of 133, 132 and 151 for a 416 series. He finished in 34th place.
