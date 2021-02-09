Western's boys bowling team beat Eastern on Friday to remain undefeated. Western improved its record to 8-0 while Eastern dropped to 6-2.
The entire Western team was hot the second game as it had a total of 35 strikes, which is better than a 60% strike rate. Western’s Haydn Hunt had the highest weekly scores with games of 170 and 269 for a 439 series. Right behind was Arie Lowe with games of 222 and 213 for a 435 series. Trenton Pulsipher (168 and 188) had a 356 series. Carter Hunt had a 203 game and David Schultz had a 167 game.
For Eastern, Alex Coleman continued his great bowling with games of 187 and 224 for a 411 series. Levi Lapp (200 and 118) had a 318 series, Josh Fike (129 and 188) had a 317 series, Ethan Preston also had a 317 series with games of 124 and 193 and Cam Arcari had his highest game with a 163.
Also on the boys side, Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson (201 and 167) had a 368 series, Taylor’s Owen Shimer (166 and 161) had a 327 series and Taylor’s Layton Shimer had his highest game with a 151.
For JV, Western’s Carter Hunt led with a 234 game and Western’s Justin Davis had a 170 game.
For the girls, Western’s Allie Boyle (117 and 144) rolled a 261 series. Tri-Central’s Kaylee Beard (136 and 109) had a 245 series. Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel (113 and 114) had a 227 series. TC’s Lillyan Camden (116 and 107) had a 223 series.
Western's girls defeated Kokomo and moved to 2-6. Tri-Central defeated Taylor and moved to 5-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.