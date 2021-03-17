Western’s boys bowling team won its first regional championship Saturday at Heritage Lanes.
The bowling scores were the lowest seen in years due to the difficult tournament oil pattern. There was a very small margin for error as compared to the normal house shot used during the regular season.
Western’s boys team had 153, 144 and 143 for the first three baker format games and even with this slow start it was still tied for fourth place. From there, Western shot 193, 126 and 170 to move into third, and then shot 159, 188 and 207 in the next three baker games to move into second place by two pins. Western finished with 142, 202, and 187 to qualify as the No. 3 seed missing the No. 2 seed by four pins. Western averaged 167 for the 12 baker games and Eastern averaged 142.
The two baker game total stepladder semifinals and finals determined the regional champion as the qualifying scores were dropped and not used.
In the first game of the stepladder semifinals, Western bowled No. 2 seed Brownsburg. Western came out of the gate quickly with six marks in a row to take a 32-pin lead. Western then opened in three of the final four frames to finish with a 152 game, but held a 22-pin lead as Brownsburg struggled with a 130 game.
In the second game of the semifinals, Western started with three marks and an open frame and Brownsburg started with four open frames as Western took a commanding 36-pin lead. Western then marked the final six frames, including three strikes in a row, to finish with a 201 game. For the two-game match, Western beat Brownsburg 353-242 to advance to the championship to face No. 1 seed Carmel.
In the first game of the stepladder finals, Western started with two strikes and a spare where Carmel started with three opens in the first four frames. Western then opened in three of the last four frames to finish with a 156. Carmel finished strong with marks in the last six frames, including three strikes in a row in the 10th frame, for a 181 game and a 25-pin lead.
In the second game of the stepladder finals, Western started with five marks in a row where Carmel opened in three of the first five frames. Western led the game by 37 pins at that point. Carmel then had strikes in the sixth and seventh frames where Western opened in the sixth and had a spare in the seventh. Carmel had cut Western’s game lead to only 15 pins, but still led the two game total.
Western finished with four marks in a row including key strikes in the ninth and 10th frames to finish with a 192 game. Carmel missed single pin spares in the eighth and 10th frames to finish with a 146. Western won the regional championship with a come-from-behind, 348-327 win.
Western advances to semistate on Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson. Eastern finished in seventh place and failed to advance.
For the boys individual tournament, Western’s Haydn Hunt had games of 196, 201 and 206 for a 603 series and the No. 2 seed. Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson had games of 217, 160 and 152 for a 529 series and 11th place. Both qualified for the individual semistate tournament on March 20.
In the stepladder game, Hunt started strong with a spare and two strikes and led by 28 pins after 5 frames. Haydn got strikes in the seventh and eighth frames but had another split and open frame in the ninth frame. His opponent finished the game with five strikes in a row to take the lead. Hunt needed two strikes in a row in the 10th frame to win the match but was only able to get a spare. Hunt finished in third place, losing the game 193-183.
For the other local individual boys competing, Eastern’s Ethan Preston had games of 154, 185 and 177 for a 516 series to finish 14th. He missed qualifying for semistate by 12 pins. Western’s Arie Lowe had games of 142, 192 and 165 for a 499 series to finish 16th.
For the girls, Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel had games of 122, 205 and 87 for a 414 series to finish in 17th place. Western’s Allie Boyle had games of 114, 159 and 135 for a 408 series to finish in 18th place.
Team-wise for the girls, Western finished in seventh place and failed to advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.