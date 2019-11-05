The second week of the high school bowling season was last week and the best scores again were scored by the Western boys and Eastern boys teams.
Western’s boys topped Kokomo’s co-ed team and Eastern’s boys topped Eastern’s girls. Tri-Central topped Taylor’s co-ed team and Western’s girls won their match against Eastern’s girls in a blind-draw match. All match winners were teams bowling against short-handed teams that did not have five bowlers.
Leading the boys was Western’s Haydn Hunt, who had games of 203 and 195 for a 398 series. Eastern’s Austin Lamberson (183 and 160) had a 343 series and Eastern’s Brayden Utterback (162 and 171) had a 333 series. Western’s Arie Lowe (170 and 153) had a 323 series.
The top scores of the day were from Western’s Trenton Pulsipher, who had a 234 for the JV team and then shot 188 for the varsity team. Western’s Alex Burk had a 160 game for the JV.
Kokomo’s Seth Hrabos (147 and 162) had a 309 series. Eastern’s Richard Sample-Ward had a 160 game. Eastern’s Ethan Preston had a 159 game and a JV game of 168. Eastern’s Alex Coleman had a 158 game. Leading Tri-Central was Alex Porter with a 145 game.
Leading the girls was Kokomo’s Grace Gamblin (136 and 160) with a 296 series. Taylor’s Ryleigh Schesser had a 124 game, Western’s Arrabella Hall had a 116 game, Tri-Central’s Alex Smith had a 114 game and Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden had a 112 game.
Several teams are still looking for more bowlers. The next match is Friday.
