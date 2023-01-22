The Western girls bowling team finished third in the regional tournament Saturday at Heritage Lanes. That advances Western to the semistate tournament next Saturday at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne.
Western started hot with a clean game of 211 that was the highest baker game for all girls teams. The squad followed with a nice 170 but then struggled the third game with a 94. After the first three games of qualifying, Western was in third place with 475 pins, four pins from second and 72 pins above the line to advance. The scoring was low for all bowlers due to the difficult oil pattern used that required accuracy to get the ball in the pocket and to pick up spares.
After six games, Western was second with a total of 872, 32 pins ahead of third and 99 pins above advance line. After nine games, Western was still in second with 1,275, only 13 pins ahead of third and only 46 pins above the advance line. Western finished strong with games of 162, 132 and 153 to total 1,722 pins and finished as the No. 2 seed, 124 pins behind Cowan and 41 pins ahead of Mississinewa.
In the first game of the two-game stepladder finals, Western had difficulty and scored 125, but its opponent Mississinewa had four strikes in a row to score 200. That was too large a lead for Western to overcome as Western finished third with another 125 in the second game while Mississinewa had a 106. Mississinewa lost its next match to finish second and Cowen claimed the regional title.
Marianna Hunt from Western scored 185, 178, and 150 for a 513 series and finished in seventh place for the girls. She advanced to compete individually at semistate.
Kaiden Johnson from Kokomo had games of 170, 189, and 184 for a 543 series and finished in ninth place for the boys. He also advanced to semistate.
Isabella Hummel from Kokomo finished 12th for the girls with a 486 series and Lillyan Camden from Tri-Central finished 19th with a 447 series. These girl bowlers did not advance.
The following boy bowlers did not advance. Ethan Ennis from Kokomo finished 19th with a 498 series. Jacob Sorley from TC finished 23rd with a 491 series. Vincent Cook from TC finished 29th with a 469 series. Levi Lapp from Eastern finished 31st with a 460 series and Parker Rogers from Eastern finished 34th with a 427 series.
The Kokomo coed team missed qualifying for semistate by only 28 pins and finished fifth with 1,853 total pins.
