Kokomo' co-ed team defeated Western's boys team on Friday at Heritage Lanes to gain a split of the City of Firsts conference's regular season title. Both teams ended the season with 7-3 records.
Kokomo won all 10 baker format games where the first team's bowler bowled the first and sixth frames, the second team's bowler bowled the second and seventh frames and so on for the five team members. To bowl high scores with the baker game format, all bowlers on the team must bowl well as the score of one person will not carry a team.
Kokomo had the highest scores and averaged 179 for the 10 baker games while Western averaged 137. Tri-Central finished in third place with a 5-5 record after defeating Eastern. Tri-Central averaged 166 and Eastern averaged 134. Western's girls team defeated Eastern by matching scores and averaged 142.
The highest baker games for Kokomo were 214 and 201. The highest baker games for Tri-Central were 193 and 187. The Western girls scores included a 178 and a 167. Eastern had a 166 and a 158 while the Western boys had a 162 and a 158 for their best baker games.
Now the focus turns to the sectional tournament with the chance to advance to the regional tournament and then semistate and the state finals. One boys/co-ed team and one girls team will advance from the sectional tournament to the regional tournament.
The sectional team tournament is Monday at Heritage Lanes. Based on the seasons scores, the favored team to advance from the boys/co-ed teams is Kokomo. The Western girls will advance as they are the only girls team.
The sectional individual tournament will be on Saturday at Heritage Lanes.
