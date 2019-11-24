Western's boys bowling team beat Tri-Central's co-ed team Friday with both teams rolling their highest scores of the season.
Western shot team games of 861 and 902 for this season's highest conference game and highest series of 1,763 while Tri-Central rolled 624 and 618. Western (4-1) remains one game behind Eastern's boys (5-0). Eastern beat Taylor to remain unbeaten. This sets up a key match in three weeks between the two front-runners.
Also Friday, Western's girls topped Kokomo's co-ed team.
Leading the boys Friday was Western’s Arie Lowe with games of 212 and 214 for a 426 series taking over the season lead for high series. Next was Western’s Haydn Hunt (174 and 213) with a 387 series and Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (144 and 209) with a 353 series. Eastern’s Ethan Preston (182 and 170) had a 352 series. Western’s Ashton Carter (182 and 130) had a 312 series. TC’s Alexander Porter (138 and 167) had a 305 series. Eastern’s Brayden Utterback had a 193 game and a JV game of 168. Eastern’s Austin Capps had a JV game of 163.
Leading the girls was Western’s Haley Harbaugh with games of 135 and 145 for a 280 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden (111 and 130) had a 241 series and Kokomo’s Grace Gamblin (115 and 124) had a 239 series. TC’s Alex Smith had a pair of 105 games for a 210 series. Western’s Kittiphon Thobpae had her highest game with a 115 and Eastern’s Dhruthi Anderson had her highest game with a 101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.