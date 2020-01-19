Western bowlers Haley Harbaugh and Haydn Hunt had third-place finishes Saturday in the regional at Crawfordsville and qualified for semistate. Western’s boys and girls teams and Eastern’s boys team failed to advance.
The tournament oil pattern on the lanes was difficult and most bowlers struggled to be consistent. It was a challenge to get the ball in the pocket to get strikes and there were many splits and missed spares. Balls thrown on the outside areas of the lane would hook less and there was a small margin for error as compared to the normal house shot used during the regular season.
For the girls, Western’s Harbaugh started well with a 192 game that put her in second place. After another good game of 190, the Panther senior had a comfortable lead in second place where the top six girls would advance. She shot a final game of 163 to finish with a 545 series and was the No. 2 seed going into the stepladder finals.
In the stepladder game, Harbaugh was ahead by two pins in the fourth frame, but then had two consecutive open frames. Her opponent, Starrla Torres from Greencastle, then got hot and threw five straight strikes to take a commanding lead. Harbaugh finished strong with four straight strikes but fell short, 212-185, and finished third.
For the boys, Western’s Hunt started with a 201 game and that was followed by a 164 game. After two games, the Panther freshman was in sixth place and the top nine boys would advance. Hunt shot a final game of 214 for a 579 series. With this last game, he jumped up to be the No. 3 seed and qualified for semistate and also for the stepladder finals.
In the first stepladder game, Hunt started strong and led by 25 pins after three frames, but only led by 10 pins after eight frames. He converted the 2-10 split in the 10th frame and his opponent, Nate Jones from Harrison, needed to get two strikes in the 10th frame but could not. Hunt won 152-140.
In the next stepladder game, Hunt started with a split and a washout to fall 20 pins behind after two frames. He could not catch up and lost 182-167 to Jacob Mark from Rochester to finish third.
Western’s boys team finished in fourth place, one position short of advancing. Western averaged 161 for the 12 baker format games. This was a pretty good score considering the lane conditions but was not enough as Western missed qualifying by 57 pins. Western needed less than five more pins per game. Just one more mark (spare or strike) every two games and they would have finished third. There were many missed opportunities.
Western had 151, 159, 136 and 147 for the first four games and even with this slow start they were still tied for fourth place with Eastern. Western shot 178 and 212 in the next two games to move into second as Eastern dropped behind. Western then shot 151, 167 and 162 in the next three baker games and they were back in fourth place but only eight pins out of the last advancing spot.
Western’s chances faded with the 10th game that was only a 126. Western shot 172 and 179 in the final two games but that was not enough. Eastern struggled after the initial games and finished in eighth place, averaging 139 for the day.
Western’s girls team finished in fifth place and averaged 107 for the 12 baker format games.
For the other local individual boys competing, Western’s Trenton Pulsipher had games of 154, 148 and 191 for a 493 series to finish 14th. It took a 521 series to be in the top nine to advance. Eastern’s Alex Coleman had games of 127, 152 and 136 to finish 23rd. Eastern’s Brayden Utterback had games of 113, 129 and 163 for a 405 series to finish 24th.
For the other local individual girl competing, Western’s Kittiphon Thobpae had games of 93, 124 and 88 for a 305 series to finish 15th.
Harbaugh and Hunt will bowl in the semistate at Chippewa Bowl in South Bend at 9 a.m. Saturday.
