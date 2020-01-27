Western bowlers Haydn Hunt and Haley Harbaugh are heading to the state finals following strong showings Saturday in the South Bend semistate. This is the first time that Western has sent two individual bowlers to the state finals.
The same difficult oil pattern on the lanes was used again. There was a small margin for error as compared to the normal house shot used during the regular season and leagues.
On the boys side, the top 12 finishers advanced to state. Hunt took 10th place. The Panther freshman advanced by a margin of 14 pins.
Hunt managed to get the ball in the pocket with most of his first balls in the first game, but could not get strikes and did not score well. He missed four single 10 pin spares and finished with a 151 game, which put him in 27th place after the first game. He was 35 pins behind the last qualifying position and needed to turn things around quickly.
Hunt did great the second game with the help of some lucky breaks and had eight strikes in the game to finish with a 235 game. He moved up to 10th place, but was only six pins above the last qualifying position. Hunt kept consistent the third game but missed another 10 pin. He finished with five straight spares for a 190 game. He finished with a 576 series that was only three pins short of his series in the regional tournament.
On the girls side, the top nine finishers advanced to state. Harbaugh took eighth place in a razor-tight finish. The Panther senior advanced by a margin of one pin.
Harbaugh started well and covered most of her spares in the first game and ended with a 175 game, which put her in 12th place. She was only nine pins below the last qualifying position.
Harbaugh bowled well the second game and ended with a 180 game. She improved to 10th place but was still three pins below the last qualifying position. Needing another good game, she started poorly and had several opens with only 90 pins by the seventh frame. She proceeded to strike in the eighth frame and followed with a lucky strike in the ninth frame and another to start the 10th frame.
Harbaugh then went high on the head pin for the next ball and left the 2-10 split. She covered the split for a spare and finished with a 168 game and a 523 series. She advanced by the slimmest of margins. As it turned out, every pin she knocked down was important for her to advance.
Hunt and Harbaugh will bowl in the state finals on Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson. There will be 24 boys and 18 girls competing for the individual state titles. The competition begins at 9 a.m.
