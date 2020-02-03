Western bowlers Haydn Hunt and Haley Harbaugh finished their great tournament runs at the Indiana high school state finals on Saturday at Anderson.
Hunt finished in 21st place in the boys standings and Harbaugh finished in 17th place on the girls side.
Hunt was one of only a few freshmen to compete at the state finals. He started with a split, but then finished the first game with five strikes out of the last seven frames and finished with a 215 game that placed him in third place at the time.
Hunt bowled a 183 for the second game and remained in contention. He had difficulty in the third game and had five open frames with three splits for a 136 game. His 534 series put him in 21st place. He would have needed a 607 series to place in the top 10.
Harbaugh had a rough start with four open frames in the first five frames. The Panther senior finished the first game with all spares and strikes for a 146 game. She bowled well the second game with nine spares and strikes with only a chopped spare keeping her from a clean game of all marks. She finished with a solid 178 game.
In the third game, Harbaugh had two splits and a missed single pin spare and finished with a 158 game and a 482 series for 17th place. She would have needed the same score she shot at semistate (523) to finish in the top 10.
Now that the high school bowling season has ended, the focus is on the start of the middle school bowling program. Signups are scheduled for Feb. 22 at Heritage Lanes with the season starting shortly after.
If you are interested you can stop by Heritage Lanes and give them your name and contact information. There will be a detailed announcement in the paper the week before signups.
