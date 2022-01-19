Western’s Carter Hunt and Trenton Pulsipher qualified as individuals for the high school bowling semistate after advancing from the regional Saturday at Heritage Lanes. All local teams failed to advance.
The scores were low due to the difficult tournament oil pattern. All teams struggled as it was a challenge to get the ball in the pocket and to convert spares. There was a small margin for error as compared to the normal house shot used during the regular season.
Hunt had games of 195, 224 and 193 for a 612 series, finishing in fifth place and missing the stepladder finals by 15 pins. Pulsipher was consistent with games of 177, 194 and 193 for a 564 series, finishing in 11th place and qualifying for semistate by only six pins. The semistate is Saturday at Richmond.
For the other local individual boys, Haydn Hunt from Western had games of 200, 154 and 168 for a 522 series, finishing in 20th place. He missed qualifying by 40 pins. Justin Davis from Western had games of 138, 179 and 155 for a 472 series and finished in 31st place.
For the girls, Marianna Hunt from Western had games of 177, 157 and 150 for a 484 series to finish 11th and missed qualifying by only eight pins. It was disappointing as she was in position to advance but missed several spares late in game three including chopping the six pin off the 10 pin in frame 10.
Isabella Hummel from Kokomo had games of 188, 157 and 129 for a 474 series to finish 13th and missed qualifying by 18 pins. Hummel was also in position to advance but had difficulty converting spares in game three. Western’s Shelby Anderson had games of 105, 134 and 149 for a 388 series and finished in 20th place.
For the team event, Western’s boys started slow with baker format games of 134, 155, 158, 166, 160 and 147 standing in eighth place after the first six games and 79 pins off the cut line to advance. For the next three games Western improved its position to sixth and 37 pins off the cut line with games of 148, 165 and 235.
Western then had a 136 game that really hurt its position with only two more games to go. It then came back with a 222 game and needed a good last game to have a chance. It got strikes in frames seven, eight and nine, but opened in frame 10 for a 181 game. Western finished in fifth place, only 16 pins short of advancing. Western averaged 167.
Western’s 12 baker game total this year was only 8 total pins lower than what it shot last year when it advanced as the No. 3 seed and won the regional tournament.
Due to a different number of teams at each regional, there was the potential for a wildcard team to advance. After all of the regional results were compiled, Western missed the wildcard position by only six pins.
Kokomo’s coed team averaged 148 and finished in ninth place.
