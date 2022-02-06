FORT WAYNE — Western boys bowler Carter Hunt finished in second place in the state finals Saturday at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne. Hunt is the first Western bowler to compete in the stepladder at the state finals and the highest finish ever for a Western bowler.
Hunt started the first game with eight straight strikes to set the pace. He was then light in the pocket and the spare attempt chopped the 2-4-5 for an open frame. He finished the game with three more strikes for a great 265 game that was the highest game bowled Saturday by any bowler.
Hunt then moved to a different pair of lanes and had difficulty as the ball was reacting differently. He started with two missed spares and a split for three open frames. He followed with two strikes in a row, but then left a washout for an open. He then adjusted and slowed down the ball speed for a better lane reaction and strung four strikes in a row. He survived with a 184 game that included four open frames. His 449 total through two games still led the field.
Hunt did better in the third game and finished with a 213 game for a 662 series. The bowler in second place after two games rolled a 224 final game to overtake Hunt by three pins for the top seed. Hunt ended up being the No. 2 seed for the stepladder finals.
In the stepladder finals, Hunt opened against No. 4 seed Adam Harrison from Marian, who won the match against the No. 3 seed. Hunt started with a split and open frame in the first frame. Harrison started with a spare and then had a split and open frame. Hunt then had a gutter ball on his first ball, but was able to convert the spare. Hunt then converted the washout for a spare in the third frame to keep the match close. Harrison opened in the fourth and fifth frames and Hunt got a strike and a spare to take a 20-pin lead. Hunt then ran off four straight strikes to take a commanding lead and won the game, 194-179, to advance to the championship match.
Hunt started the championship game with a strike. His opponent, Jayvin Dick from McCutcheon, started with three straight strikes to take a 20-pin lead. Hunt was unlucky as he got tapped with the seven pin in the second and third frames and the 10 pin in the fifth frame on balls that could have carried for strikes. Hunt missed the 10 pin in the fifth frame and fell behind by 30 pins.
Hunt tried to throw the ball faster for more pin action, but this led to the ball coming up light in the pocket. He left the bucket (2-4-5-8 pins) in the sixth and eighth frames. He needed to slow down the ball speed to get more curve reaction to get the ball up to the 1-3 pin pocket. Dick got strikes in the seventh and eighth frames to lead by 40 pins. Hunt needed strikes to finish the game to have a chance to win the match but opened in the ninth frame. Dick had washout opens in the ninth and tenth frames but still won 197-168 to claim the title.
This ends the high school tournament season. There will be an all-state tournament on Feb. 25 at Heritage Lanes were there will be a couple local bowlers competing based on their season and tournament performance. Hunt will be one of the qualifiers. There will also be several local seniors with a grade point averages above 3.5 who are academic all-state qualifiers who will also compete for scholarship awards. The seniors are Trenton Pulsipher from Western, Justin Davis from Western, Owen Shimer from Taylor and Kaylee Beard from Tri-Central.
Stay tuned for an announcement in about a week for Indiana middle school bowling signups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.