Last week’s highest scores for high school bowling were again from Western.
Arie Lowe had games of 202 and 265 for a 467 series. Lowe had seven strikes in the first game and was nearly perfect in the second game starting with nine strikes in a row before he had a split in the 10th frame.
Haydn Hunt had games of 230 and 216 for a 446 series and Trenton Pulsipher had games of 194 and 221 for a 415 series.
Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson had games of 155 and 224 for a 379 series. Eastern’s Ethan Preston had games of 200 and 156 for a 356 series. Eastern’s Alex Coleman had games of 205 and 144 for a 349 series. Western’s Connor Shane had games of 182 and 161 for a 343 series. Western’s Carter Hunt had games of 202 and 134 for a 336 series. Taylor’s Owen Shimer had a pair of 153 games for a 306 series. Eastern’s Josh Fike had games of 124 and 176 for a 300 series. Eastern’s Cameron Arcari had a 161 game. Taylor’s Layton Shimer had his highest game with a 147.
For the girls, Western’s Allie Boyle had games of 152 and 139 for a 291 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden had games of 127 and 156 for a 283 series. Tri-Central’s Kaylee Beard had games of 89 and 160 for a 249 series. Western’s Harlee Reel had games of 107 and 128 for a 235 series.
Moving to 4-0 were the Western boys, who beat Eastern, which is now 3-1. Tri-Central beat Taylor to move to 3-1. The Western girls beat Kokomo for their first win.
Due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Indiana and Howard County, the high school bowlers will take an extended break with the season now scheduled to resume Jan. 15. This will align with the state bowling program, delaying the end-of-season tournament for two months, from January to March.
