Western’s boys and girls bowling teams both won sectional titles Friday at Heritage Lanes.
On the boys side, Western was the No. 1 seed and Eastern was the No. 2 seed following 12 baker games of competition. Western started great with games of 179, 223 and 205 to set the tone for the day and Eastern started with 135, 124 and 118. After the first three of 12 baker games, Western had a commanding 607-377 lead.
After six games, Western had a 372-pin lead. After nine games, Western increased the lead to 463 pins. After the 12 games were complete, Western had a 498-pin lead to take the No. 1 seed. For the 12 baker games, Western averaged 189 and Eastern averaged 147.
The two-baker game total stepladder finals determined the sectional champion as the qualifying scores to get to the finals are dropped and not used.
In the first game of the stepladder finals, Western came out of the gate quickly with three strikes in a row, a spare, and then two more strikes. Eastern started well with three spares, a strike and a spare. After five frames, Western led by 36 pins. Eastern opened in the sixth, seventh, eighth and 10th frames. Western marked in the last three frames to close with a nice 211 opening baker game. Eastern finished with a 141.
In the second game of the finals, Western started out with two open frames and Eastern one open frame. Eastern then got two strikes to take a 20-pin lead in the second game. Western got strikes in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames to close the gap. After seven frames in the second game Eastern had a seven-pin lead, which only made a small dent in Western’s overall lead.
Eastern had strikes in the seventh and eighth frames, but opened in the ninth frame. Western had two strikes in the 10th frame and closed with a 198 game and Eastern finished with a 175 game. Western beat Eastern by a 409-316 margin to claim the sectional title.
In summary, the difference resulted from two statistics. Western had 10 strikes and Eastern had only had five strikes. Western missed three spares and Eastern missed six spares.
Bowling for Western were Arie Lowe, Haydn Hunt, Trenton Pulsipher, Connor Shane, Carter Hunt, Justin Davis and David Schultz. Bowling for Eastern were Ethan Preston, Alexander Coleman, Josh Fike, Cameron Arcari and Levi Lapp.
On the girls side, Western won the sectional title by averaging 82 for the 12 baker games. Bowling for Western were Allie Boyle, Harlee Reel, Arrabella Hall and Jyllian Knolinski.
The Western boys, Eastern boys and the Western girls all qualified to compete in the regional tournament on Saturday at Heritage Lanes.
