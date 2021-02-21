Western’s boys bowling team won the tiebreaker over Eastern on Friday to win the City of Firsts Conference’s regular-season title.
Western and Eastern each won five of the 10 baker format games where the first team bowler rolled the first and sixth frames, the second team bowler rolled the second and seventh frames and so on for the five team members. To bowl high scores with the baker game format, all five bowlers on the team must bowl well as the score of one person will not carry a team.
Western had many strikes and averaged a fantastic 191 for the 10 baker games and Eastern bowled well and averaged 172. Western started out with baker games of 214, 218, 172, 247 and 189 for a 215-pin lead as Eastern started slow and had baker games of 115, 102, 186, 234 and 188. The last five baker games were close as Eastern edged Western. Eastern had games of 175, 172, 157, 192 and 205. Western finished with games of 248, 167, 149, 169 and 146.
The final season standings had the Western boys at 10-0, Eastern at 7-3, Tri-Central’s co-ed team at 6-4, Western’s girls and Taylor at 3-7 and Kokomo’s co-ed team at 1-9.
Now the focus turns to the sectional tournament. Two boys/co-ed teams and one girls team will advance from the sectional tournament to the regional tournament. The sectional individual tournament is Saturday and the sectional team tournament will be on Friday, March 5 at Heritage Lanes.
MIDDLE SCHOOL CALLOUTS
The middle school bowling program will hold callouts on from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 5-6 p.m. Monday, March 1, at Heritage Lanes.
The middle school program is open to boys and girls in grades 5-8 from all area middle schools.
Interested individuals can sign up and have any questions answered during the callouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.