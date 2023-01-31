Marianna Hunt from Western advanced to the Indiana high school bowling state finals by finishing eighth for the girls at the semistate tournament on Saturday at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne to advance.
State is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, at Royal Pin Western Bowl in Indianapolis.
Hunt had a good start in the semistate with a 201 game that put her in second place. She then had trouble after moving to the next pair of lanes for the second game. The same difficult oil pattern was used again this week, and will be used again in the state finals. Requiring accuracy and consistency, it is a much more difficult oil pattern than the “house” oil pattern that bowlers normally use for leagues or open bowling at their bowling center.
Hunt finished the second game with a 127 and dropped to 13th. She was 28 pins behind the advance line with only one more game. She was going to need a good game to pass some of the bowlers who were ahead of her. She started the last game well, but had one open frame through seven frames. She then got strikes in frames eight and nine and picked up a spare in frame 10 to finish with a 193 game for a 521 three-game series.
Hunt had to wait to see if she had scored high enough to advance. After all of the scores were tallied, she ended in eighth place, only seven pins ahead of the advance line. She reached her goal of advancing to the state finals.
The Western girls team struggled with the oil pattern and they finished in 12th place and did not advance. Western averaged 134 for the 12 baker games where they averaged 143 last week at the regional tournament in Kokomo. Bowling for the Western girls were Erin Goley, Kiley Binkerd, Harlee Reel, Allie Boyle and Shelby Anderson in addition to Hunt.
Kaiden Johnson from Kokomo had games of 160, 149 and 134 for a 443 series and finished in 43rd place for the boys. He did not advance.
