Western bowlers posted the highest scores in high school play Friday at Heritage Lanes. Haydn Hunt was nearly perfect with games of 247 and 279 for a 526 series and Arie Lowe had games of 232 and 221 for a 453 series.
Hunt finished the first game with eight strikes in a row. In the second game, Hunt started with an open frame and then threw 11 strikes in a row resulting in 19 strikes in 20 consecutive first balls. Lowe had eight strikes in the first game and six strikes in the second game.
Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson had games of 163 and 197 for a 360 series. Johnson had five strikes in a row in the second game. Eastern’s Alex Coleman had games of 192 and 165 for a 357 series. Coleman had strikes or spares in nine of the 10 frames in the first game.
Western’s Trenton Pulsipher had games of 190 and 160 for a 350 series. Pulsipher had five strikes in the first game. Taylor’s Luke Phillips had games of 150 and 196 for a 346 series. He had five strikes in a row to start the second game. Eastern’s Levi Lapp had games of 150 and 189 for a 339 series. He had 6 strikes in the second game. Tri-Central’s Michael English had a 175 game including 5 strikes. Western’s Connor Shane had a 168 game.
For the girls, Western also had the highest scores. Western’s Arrabella Hall had games of 119 and 109 for a 228 series, Harlee Reel had games of 115 and 108 for a 223 series and Allie Boyle had games of 107 and 106 for a 213 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden had a 138 game and Kaylee Beard had a 105 game.
Moving to 3-0 were the Western boys, who beat Taylor, and Eastern, which beat the Western girls. Tri-Central beat Kokomo to move to 2-1.
