There were 45 youth bowlers who competed at the City of Firsts USBC Don Lowry Memorial youth tournament Sunday at Heritage Lanes. There was both a singles tournament and a doubles tournament that used the combined scores from the singles competition.
For 154 average and above, Carter Hunt won the actual division with a three-game series of 700. Peter Weber (625) and Marianna Hunt (607) were second and third. Ethan Ennis was the handicap champion with a 695 series. Kaiden Johnson (668) and Nathan Lay (634) were second and third.
For 130-153 average, Miranda Smith (546), Michael English (504) and Austin Yard (480) had the top three actual scores while Brook Taylor (697), Lily Phillips (645) and Layne Hughes (632) had the top three handicap scores.
For 110-129 average, Harlee Reel (483), Easton Shallenberger (448) and Matthew Atherton (414) had the top three actual scores and Lillyan Camden (662), Anthony Steed (641) and Jaydon Koon (628) had the top handicap scores.
For 109 and below, Michael Wilhelm (367), Carter Sparks (354) and Gus Casler (275) had the top actual scores and Rylie Cox (639), Patrick Smith (616) and Owen Federspill (596) had the top handicap scores.
For bumper, Flynn Cox won the actual title with a three-game series of 222 and Amelia Moore (218) was second. Haizleigh Lidy (579 series) won the handicap title.
For the doubles, for 301 average and above, Ennis and Johnson won the actual title with a 1,314 series and Carter Hunt and Nick Sullivan won the handicap title with 1,326.
For 281-300 average, Miranda Smith and Jack Sullivan (981) won actual and Phillips and Yard (1,276) won handicap.
For 246-280 average, Taylor and Atherton (952) won actual and Blake Hartman and Steed (1,260) won handicap.
And for 245 and below, Wilhelm and Kayden Carver (760) won actual and Dayne Brown and Patrick Smith (1,240) won handicap.
