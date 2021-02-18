The City of Firsts USBC 2021 Don Lowry Memorial youth bowling tournament at Heritage Lanes on Sunday featured 49 participants. This year there was both a singles tournament and a doubles tournament. The doubles used the combined scores from the singles competition.
In the 155 average and above division, Robert Fitch III won the actual title with a three-game series of 685 and Haydn Hunt was runner-up with 609. Jacob Bontrager won the handicap title with a 706 series and Kaiden Johnson (658) took second place.
In the 126 to 154 average division, Vincent Cook won the actual with a series of 574 with Grant Heyer (528) taking second. Peyton Kirby won the handicap with a 703 series and Liam Williams (678) was second. In the 100 to 125 average division, Nathan Lay won the actual with a series of 419. Ashlynn Slabaugh (411) was second. Cameron Arcari won the handicap with a 659 series, edging runner-up Isabella Hummel by three pins.
In the 99 and below average division, Matthew Atherton won the actual with a series of 294 and Easton Shallenberger (277) was runner-up. Emery Smith won the handicap with a 594 with Wesley Underwood (589) taking second. In the bumper division, Bristyn Zirkle won the actual title with a series of 358 and Skyler Young won the handicap with a 560.
For the doubles, the 311 and above division saw Fitch and Haydn Hunt winning the actual title with a 1,294 series and Trenton Pulsipher and Arie Lowe winning the handicap title with 1,228.
The 261 to 310 division had Kaiden Johnson and Williams winning the actual with a 1,028 series and Connor Shane and Heyer winning the handicap with 1,304. The 211 to 260 division had Hummel and Audrey Adams winning the actual with an 868 series and Logan Hodson and Tyler Anderson winning the handicap with 1,241. The 210 and below division winners were Miranda Smith and Gwendolyn Barker (actual) with a 655 series and Emery Smith and Shallenberger (handicap) with 1,165.
