Perhaps the best part of covering the local racing scene for the past 24 or so years has been the relationships formed. Not just among the drivers, but car owners as well as the families of the participants.
One family that I’ll remember when I take my last breath on this earth is the Darland family.
Not just Dave, but pretty much the whole family.
Almost 20 years ago Dave’s biggest fan, his father, Bob, passed away and in his honor the family has put together a Darland Memorial event. Dave’s mother, Joan, passed away as well so the event formerly known as the Bob Darland Memorial is now simply the Darland Memorial to honor the parents who did a knockout job raising their kids.
Jon Stanbrough won the inaugural Darland Classic in 2004 then following Mat Neely’s win in ‘05, Stanbrough captured the coveted trophy in ‘06 and ‘07. While Stanbrough was making the memorial event sort of a personal ATM, Dave Darland was champing at the bit, hoping to win arguably the most important race on his schedule every year since ‘04.
In 2008 the racing gods shined down on Darland in an epic race that is still etched in the memory of those lucky enough to be on hand. Seeing Darland emerge from the cockpit of Scott Benic’s No. 2B in victory lane and looking skyward as if to be saying, “Hey, Dad, I did it.”
That night totally washes away those nights when you’re driving home in the wee hours of the morning after a night of racing that didn’t quite live up to expectations.
This Saturday night will be the 17th running of the event following COVID-19 thwarting the 2020 running and a rainout a year ago. Darland, in the seat of the Bolted Spline No. 36D, will be on hand and no doubt the sentimental favorite to stand in victory lane for the third time (he also won in 2017).
Aside from the obvious, a big reason for most folks pulling for Darland is because a year ago things didn’t look very promising as the winningest sprint car driver in both USAC and Kokomo Speedway record books, was trying to regain his health after a pretty big scare. Returning to the race car was one of those thoughts many of us had, but just as quickly as it entered your mind, you came back to reality, hoping he’d be able to have a great life after racing.
If there’s any one driver out there who could make the seemingly impossible happen, it would be Darland. Throw in he’s back in the yellow and black scheme he was known for, he’s at the Kokomo Speedway and it’s his family memorial event. That has all the ingredients for some history from the Lincoln standout that we can all add to our collective recollections of being privileged to watch one of the best ever.
Make plans to be at the track Saturday night as the crafty veteran could very well push the sun back up in the sky one more time to give us one more day of summer as Darland enters the fall portion of his racing career. Should he manage to capture his third Darland trophy, you can bet there won’t be a dry eye in victory lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.