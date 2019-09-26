Beginning tonight with the second running of the James Dean Classic at the Gas City I-69 Speedway, USAC’s big three of Amsoil National Sprints, NOS Energy National Midgets and Silver Crown Championship Series drivers and owners are embarking on a busy few days.
Tonight the sprints will visit Jerry Gappens’ speed plant in Grant County, and if the Indiana Sprint Week race is any indication, tonight’s show promises to be a barn-burner.
In July during ISW, former Kokomo resident Shane Cottle worked his way from 18th in the 30-lap feature all the way through the field, eventually nipping C.J. Leary at the finish line in what turned out to literally be a photo finish. That sweltering July evening, depending on where one was sitting or who their favorite driver was, it was simply too close to call with the naked eye.
Making things more confusing was the race monitors had Leary winning by an eyelash, however the scoring loops are at different points all around race tracks so officials can’t always use that as positive evidence. Pictures from underneath the flagstand did show Cottle by the slimmest of margins in the lead when the checkered flag fell.
Expect all the big players from ISW and more to be on hand tonight, including Leary who’s simply been extremely consistent since the season opened in February and, barring a complete meltdown in the season’s final stretch, will earn his first national title.
Heading into tonight’s much-anticipated show, Leary leads Tyler Courtney by 115 points (1,835-1,720) while two-time series champion Brady Bacon is third in the points chase with 1,647. Kevin Thomas, Jr. is third with 1,637 while Justin Grant rounds out the championship five with 1,629 markers. Chris Windom, the 2017 series champion, is sixth, just three points behind Grant.
Following tonight’s stop, all three of USAC’s premiere divisions head east to the Eldora Speedway for the 38th-running of the Four-Crown Nationals.
For the sprints, it appears that Leary is a shoe-in for that series title while all Kody Swanson has to do to clinch the Silver Crown title is present his Gene Nolen-owned No. 20 in the final race of the season for the series. Even in the unlikely event that Swanson would finish dead last in Saturday’s feature event, second-place runner Grant would need to set fast time, lead the most laps and win the race just to tie Swanson. If all that were to happen, the tie-breaker goes to Swanson which would give him his fifth series title. The only possible scenario for Swanson not to win would be if he were to have problems during qualifying and fail to make the feature event, which is possible since there are already 27 cars pre-entered.
A year ago the Silver Crown feature was the highlight of the Four-Crown as Thomas, Cottle and Leary put on a show. Leary eventually pulled out the win, riding the rim all the way around the ½-mile track in western Ohio.
The only division that still is up for grabs, if you want to say that, is the midgets and that would take something unlikely to happen to Tyler Courtney in the final nine races for it to happen.
Courtney holds a 114-point edge over his Clauson/Marshall Racing teammate Windom (1,517-1,403) as the season creeps closer to a close. Should Windom overtake Courtney down the stretch he would join an elite group of drivers (Dave Darland, J.J. Yeley, Jerry Coons, Jr., Tony Stewart and Pancho Carter) as the only drivers to secure a national title in all three divisions. Only Stewart and Yeley have done it in the same season. Stewart achieved the feat in 1995 while Yeley duplicated it in 2003.
For ticket information visit www.gascityi69speedway.com, www.eldoraspeedway.com or www.usacracing.com. For those who can’t attend, FloRacing will live stream both events. For more information on live-streaming, visit either USAC’s website and follow the link or www.FloRacing.com.
KOKOMO SPEEDWAY
Sunday night will be the final Sunday night race of the year as the Fast on Dirt Winged Sprint Car Series along with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) visit the local track.
The evening gives both wing and non-wing fans something to look forward to as just three dates remain on the local track’s schedule. Following Sunday’s race the annual running of the Kokomo Klash will take place Oct. 18-19.
In BOSS’s previous appearance at the track during the Sprint Car Smackdown, the series drew 42 cars with veteran Matt Westfall claiming the win. In the FAST series, second-generation drivers Cole Duncan and Lee Jacobs are wedged in a tight points battle as the season winds down.
Look for both drivers and possibly several of the All-Star teams to be on hand. The All-Stars will be running Saturday night at Eldora, so the likelihood of some of those teams heading west is pretty possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.