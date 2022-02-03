As I sat down to type out this column, my cellphone began to send notifications about the winter storm that was promising to hammer a lion’s share of the state with ice, freezing rain and snow.
So, in essence, hardly the environment that takes racing fans to be excited about the upcoming season but to be honest, at least for myself, it does. Arguably the race that put NASCAR on the nation’s radar was during the Blizzard of ‘78 when a large portion of the country was in one way or another stuck at home by the inclement weather so there was nothing to do but watch the television. If memory serves correct, that was the Allison brothers/Cale Yarbrough dustup that Ken Squier called so perfectly when the trio were duking it out in turn three.
Although the weather is expected to be rough this week, the weekend so far looks OK, but for NASCAR fans this Sunday promises to be interesting when the Cup regulars venture to the famed Los Angeles Coliseum for a non-points race to whet fans’ appetites for the Daytona 500 in a couple of weeks.
What makes Sunday’s event special is a few things.
First, it is going to be the debut of the NexGen race car. Word among the drivers who have tested is that the new design makes it more of a “race car.” Decreased downforce, wider tires in addition to a distinct new sound to the car have many of the series’ regulars singing its praises.
Secondly, the Coliseum’s track is going to be a paved, flat, ¼-mile bullring. For veteran Kokomo Speedway fans, think the old Kokomo configuration, but on concrete with NASCAR’s top-tier drivers beating and banging.
The most exciting thing, at least personally, is the format that is going to be used.
The cars will single-car qualify to set the field for four heat races. Following the heats will be Last-Chance events to set the field. This format will pretty much force the drivers to race hard to try to earn transfer spots in each and every race. There won’t be any of the drivers just stroking around the track, burning up laps to set the stage for an end of the race push that is commonplace in all the other races on the schedule.
Drivers have commented that Sunday’s event (6 p.m. on Fox) will feel a bit like Bristol with the fans encompassing the track, but they are expecting it to race similar to Martinsville with the flat layout and beating and banging.
After decades of seemingly catering to the wrong dynamic and getting away from its roots, maybe NASCAR is finally listening to what its core fans have been saying. An exhibition event is a great time to try new things and see how they are received by fans and competitors alike so maybe the local track format of heats and B-mains might stick instead of the much maligned stage racing that is currently incorporated.
Also returning to the Nashville Speedway this year, it looks like the powers that be have finally realized that with so many different things out now to compete against racing, why not go back to things that grew the sport 40-50 years ago? They can do that knowing their fan base will stick for the long haul and not bail as soon as the novelty wears off.
