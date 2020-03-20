What to expect in regards to race season?
I’ve been asked that question numerous times since the coronavirus took the world by storm.
Well, Monday the state of Pennsylvania announced it would continue on with its dirt track events at the likes of Port Royal Speedway, Lincoln Speedway and the legendary Williams Grove Speedway. As a matter of fact, there were two races that kicked off the new season over the weekend from the state. However, when the automakers shut down the assembly plants Wednesday, it appears that any event from the Keystone State came to a screeching halt as well as the track’s respective websites noted they are suspending the season until further notice.
In my lifetime I’ve never seen anything to compare the happenings of the last 10 days to. As close as I can remember are the terrorist attacks on 9-11 that halted major league sports for a brief period of time. But then the teams and players banded together with the fans as sports provided a break from the doom and gloom of what was happening in our country.
USAC released information regarding its plans in regards to what is going on with the pandemic. USAC stated in the press release that it was wanting to race as much as the fans were wanting to watch, but it was monitoring the situation and would act accordingly. The sanctioning body postponed the remainder of the month’s events on the West Coast and would evaluate any upcoming events in the Midwest as they draw near.
Locally the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series was slated to open the gates of the Kokomo Speedway on April 24-25 and as of now there has been no word on whether or not the annual event will kick off on the slated date or, like those events in California, be postponed to a later slot.
The local track was then going to get back into action on May 3 with the King of Kokomo event, then hit the track again on May 17 and continue each Sunday throughout May, concluding with the Kokomo Klassic on May 31.
It’s been said numerous times this past week, but this in unprecedented what’s going on right now. So, we have to be patient and hope and pray that this virus goes away soon and we can all attend sporting events, not just racing but all events and not have to worry about how many people are in the stands.
I’ll admit when the trickle-down effect of what’s going on first came out I was mad, frustrated, sad and confused as to exactly what was going on and why was everything grinding to a halt. My first thought was that someone had their finger on the panic button a bit prematurely.
Having family in the medical field and telling me the potential this virus has quickly opened my eyes to the hard reality is that there is more to life than sports and racing. I bide my time watching old YouTube videos of races years ago and USAC has come up with a new program that debuted Thursday on FloSports.com.
It’s a new program called “Thunder Relived” chronicling some of the sanctioning body’s biggest races over the years, especially during the Thunder era that is referenced here in this column frequently. The premiere was the Mopar Million event that took place in 2003 at the Eldora Speedway that paid the winner $200,000. In the program seven-time national champion Levi Jones, Kirk Spridgeon and Richie Murray provided commentary on the historical event.
Saturday night the show will feature the first-ever Thunder telecast in 1987 at the Santa Fe Speedway in Illinois. That night, if I remember correctly, the late Tony Elliott piloted Paul Hazen’s famed No. 57 to the win in one of the closest races in history.
Folks, we are all in this together. Let’s make sure to keep a close eye on family and friends close to you. Older folks with respiratory or heart problems or diabetic are those this virus seems to be attacking most often as well as individuals with low immune systems. None of us are immune so tonight when you hit your knees, please ask God to look down on us and get this deadly illness taken care of.
