When my now 18-year-old son Blake used to be just a small child and it was Christmas season, the running joke around our house was when he would each day say "just five more sleeps until Christmas" and so on until the big day finally arrived.
While mowing my dirt, well yard I suppose although it seemed like I was mowing dirt, it occurred to me that sprint car fans are just “six more sleeps” until the eighth running of the highly anticipated Sprint Car Smackdown kicks off at the Kokomo Speedway next Wednesday night.
On Wednesday it’s the annual #GYATK night, a special event for the stars and cars of the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series that allows general admission fans a glimpse of what’s to come the next three nights as the non-points paying event is free admission. Those fans wishing to walk the pits will be charged for a pit pass, however most of the drivers tend to stick around long after the checkered flag falls meeting and greeting with well wishers.
Thursday and Friday of next week will be preliminary nights that pretty much sets the table for Saturday’s grand finale as the top eight drivers in points will go one on one in elimination races to determine the starting lineup for the top four rows.
If my uneducated prediction is true then weather shouldn’t be an issue this year.
Once again, while mowing, it occurred to me that the extreme weather falls on even-numbered years. In 2014 we had torrential rains that virtually made the track a fish bowl and knee-high water underneath the grandstands.
Then in 2016, the tornadoes ripped through town on the Wednesday portion of the four-day show tornadoes and along with Bryan Clauson tragically losing his life in a midget crash at the Belleville Nationals a couple weeks prior, cast a gloomy pall over a weekend that a month prior to both tragic events was filled with excitement and anticipation.
So bearing the even-odd numbered equation I came up with, this year should be great from both a weather and racing standpoint.
As for who will emerge with the unique Smackdown trophy it could be any of a number of top drivers.
Brady Bacon recently pocketed $25,000 in sweeping both nights at the famed Knoxville Raceway, then last week he along with Kevin Thomas, Jr. took promoter Terry McCarl’s back-row challenge at the Oskaloosa Speedway and started dead last on the field. By the midway point he was at the front of the field and collected McCarl’s huge bonus en route to the popular win.
So with that in mind it’s hard not to imagine Bacon and the Hoffman Racing/Dynamics/Mean Green No. 69 picking up where he’s left off and continue his torrid pace. The same can be said of former Smackdown winners Thomas and Tyler Courtney and Justin Grant. It’s hard to bet against Chris Windom, especially if there’s a cushion for him to put all four wheels over like he’s done on his way to countless wins at the track over the years.
One driver who has been about as steady as possible all season long is C.J. Leary.
For the second time in as many years the driver who captured the Indiana Sprint Week championship failed to win a race (Windom in 2018 and Leary this year). Leary was a fixture on the podium seemingly every night of ISW last month and has yet to finish outside the top-10 in any event thus far this season.
Shane Cottle seems to have found the fountain of youth whenever he straps into the Epperson Painting No. 2E, winning round one of ISW at Gas City by mere fractions of an inch over Leary. Cottle, who owns the most feature wins in Gas City’s history and ranks among the top-10 at Kokomo in feature wins could well be a force to be reckoned with at his home track.
Aside from Leary, probably the most impressive driver during the grind of eight races in 10 nights that is ISW would have to be Kyle Cummins.
The second-generation driver scored his first USAC National Sprint Car Series win of his career during Smackdown a few years back after going wheel to wheel with Robert Ballou down the stretch. During ISW he snared wins at both Lincoln Park Speedway as well as Tri-States Speedway. Throw in yet another win at Tri-States a week ago in MSCS competition and it could be argued that he comes in peaking at just the right time, just like Bacon.
The great thing about sports is on any given night anyone can win. That’s why they play the games, or in this case, run the race. On paper it would appear that one of the drivers from the “power” teams would surely emerge to hoist the trophy, but Tyler Hewitt proved Friday night at Gas City that a smaller, underfunded team could in fact go head to head with the big guys when he held off perennial favorites Thomas Meseraull and Matt Westfall in the BOSS event at Gas City for his first career win.
One thing is certain: Come next Wednesday when the transporters roll into town and settle in for what will be considered home for four days, there will be plenty of action and more than likely some of the best racing of the year.
Now, how many more sleeps did I say until next Wednesday?
Brett Bowman is the Tribune’s auto racing columnist. He may be reached at brettbowman29@aol.com.
