In the history of the Kokomo Speedway, no non-wing sprint car driver has more career feature wins than Lincoln’s Dave Darland.
In the United States Auto Club National Sprint Car Series, Darland has that distinction as well. In the seven years since the first running of the Sprint Car Smackdown featuring the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series, no driver has more wins than Darland.
As a matter of fact, the multi-time track champion is the only driver with more than one Smackdown trophy in his vast collection of trophies.
But the popular veteran will be the first to tell you the 2019 season has been unlike any other he’s experienced in his Hall of Fame career.
Before the green flag fell on the 2019 campaign, it looked like Darland was poised to make a serious bid for his second career USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series championship.
After a solid 2018 season aboard the Goodnight Racing/Lumber and Things No. 36D, it was announced that youngster Zane Hendricks would be bringing sponsorship from Vacuworx and would be behind the wheel of Darland’s old ride.
Meanwhile Darland had been negotiating with Chase Briscoe Racing and a deal was reached that would put the “People’s Champ” behind the wheel of the CBR No. 5. In years past CBR had been a team that was right on the verge of being a serious championship contender and with the winningest driver in series’ history behind the wheel, was considered a legitimate contender when the season opened in February.
The “Dream Team” came to a premature end, however, not long after the season-opening weekend in Florida when CBR lost one of its bigger sponsors which forced the team to cease operations. With the season already underway and virtually all seats filled and teams set, Darland was forced to change directions on the fly.
He purchased the Baldwin Brothers car that Chris Windom drove to a second-place finish in the national championship a year ago but fought motor gremlins right out of the gate.
For a full-time racer like Darland, not having a ride is essentially not having any source of income so he has found himself in a myriad of different combinations in an attempt to salvage a season that began with so much promise.
“It’s been a year unlike any I’ve ever experienced,” Darland understated Saturday afternoon. “I’ve been in several different cars this year, most notably Buddy Cunningham’s No. 17C and the Cheney No. 42.”
With just three races remaining during Indiana Sprint Week, Darland and Cheney agreed to part ways mutually. Cheney wanted to try someone else in the car and Darland was growing frustrated by the direction things were going aboard it as well.
“[Cheney] has good equipment but for whatever reason we could not get things to work out for us. He and I both decided to try something different and see what would happen so I got back into Cunningham’s car and Scotty [Weir] drove the Cheney car. We’re not really sure what it is, but Scotty didn’t have much luck with the car either.”
With the eighth-running of the Smackdown now just hours away, Darland feels pretty confident in his family-owned Golden Harvest/Dusty’s Tavern/Choo-Choo McGoo’s/Maxim/Claxton Engines No. 36D.
“We just got the motor back and took it to Paragon Friday night for the MSCS race,” Darland noted. “We finished fourth after starting fifth so that was encouraging that we didn’t go backwards. I feel like if we can stay out of trouble all week we have a good chance of running up front Saturday night.”
If history is any indication, don’t be surprised to see Darland on the podium when the dust settles Saturday night.
Brett Bowman is the Tribune’s auto racing columnist. He may be reached at brettbowman29@aol.com.
Brett Bowman is the Tribune’s auto racing columnist. He may be reached at brettbowman29@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.