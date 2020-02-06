Typically the month of February is by far the hardest one to take for most of us here in central Indiana, or in the Midwest for that matter.
Thanks to FloRacing.com, the shortest month of the year that always feels like the longest, race fans get a heaping helping of dirt track racing in the days leading up to the Daytona 500 as the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Sprint Car Series and the United States Auto Club kick off the season.
A few weeks back Tony Stewart, who owns the All-Star Series, announced that the website of choice for the series was going to be FloRacing. With that addition to a stellar schedule that includes all of the USAC National Series’ events. This week the All-Stars competed last night and will be back in action tonight followed this weekend by back to back events for the NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series as Tyler Courtney looks to regain his crown from last season.
Next weekend the Amsoil National Sprint Car Series and the stars and cars will make their 2020 season debut with a host of driver changes. Also next week the All-Stars will be competing at the East Bay Raceway Park in the Sunshine State to give us battling gray day after gray day something to anxiously await.
Next week when the USAC sprints roll out there will be a slew of driver changes that are going to take a few events to get used to.
First off, Chris Windom will be behind the wheel of the No. 19 that Kevin Thomas Jr. raced a year ago. Thomas will take his McDonald’s/Dr. Pepper sponsorship to his own No. 9K. In addition, Jason McDougal stepped away from the Daigh/Phillips No. 71P and that seat was promptly filled by Illinois driver Carson Short.
Defending series champion C.J. Leary, who pretty much was the dominant driver a year ago in his Underwood/Reinbold No. 19AZ, is replaced by Logan Seavey. Seavey piloted one of Reinbold’s three entries a year ago in the Sprint Car Smackdown at the Kokomo Speedway, and is considered to be one of the preseason favorites to be in the hunt for the title when the season winds down in November. Leary will be in the Giles Racing No. 1 in his bid to repeat. Last November Thomas Meseraull piloted one of Giles’ entries at the Perris Auto Speedway to close out the season.
Lincoln’s Dave Darland will have an opportunity to capture his second career national sprint title as he has teamed up with Fred Zirzow and Chuck Eberhardt in the No. 36D. Darland will have Choo-Choo McGoo’s/Curb Records as sponsors on his Maxim Chassis.
Zirzow and Eberhardt helped Chad Boespflug for the last couple of years but when Boespflug opted to go wing racing this year, the two long-time non-wing fans elected to take their assets to help Darland compete across this country.
So there you have it. Numerous changes to keep track of when things kick off for the USAC sprints next week. In the meantime it’s a treat to watch dirt track racing during the winter months, realizing in just a few weeks cars will fire off here in the state.
For more information on how to subscribe and catch all the action, visit www.floracing.com.
