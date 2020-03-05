After being given a senior citizens discount the other day, which really did wonders for my ego, it got me to reminiscing about how fortunate I’ve been to see a lot of things I’ve been able to see while working as a correspondent for this and other publications.
Why is it, though, whenever we look back things seemed so much better?
In my memory the grass was greener each summer in the past. The days weren’t so humid and the sun was always so bright. Things seemed so much different then, but the crazy thing is 20 years from now we’ll all be talking about these being the good old days.
I was fortunate as an elementary school student to get to witness the greatness of drivers like Dick Gaines, Bob Kinser, Ron Fisher, Red Bledsoe, Tom Bigelow, Sheldon Kinser, Don Walker, Mark Caldwell, Louie Mann, Ed Angle, Allen Barr and Jim Elliott to name a few.
As I grew older there was a young Tony Elliott, Dave Darland, Mike Mann, Kevin Thomas, Jack Hewitt, Steve Butler, Robbie Stanley, Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Kenny Irwin and any of a dozen or more who frequented ESPN’s Thunder Series in the late 1980s and through the mid ‘90s.
The generation of stars now includes the likes of Brady Bacon, Kevin Thomas Jr., Chris Windom, Justin Grant, Chase Stockon, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Robert Ballou and still Darland, after all these years.
The question I’m frequently asked is, who do I think is the best?
It’s one of those questions like who is the greatest player to ever play professional basketball? Guys my age are going with the obvious, Michael Jordan. Kids my son’s age (18) are divided between the late Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, James Harden and Steph Curry. I’d imagine if you polled fans 10-12 years older than myself then they’d say Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell.
What it boils down to is it’s almost impossible to state one is any better than another with all the advancements that come each and every year in the sport. For instance back in the ‘90s on the old Kokomo Speedway configuration and you could pick four drivers to win the biggest race of the year it’d have to be either Elliott, Darland, Gary Fisher or Mike Mann. During that era those guys were legendary at the track.
Fast forward to the drivers now on any given night it’s going to be a toss-up. It doesn’t matter where they are racing at, there’s a distinct line of top-10 drivers followed by the rest of the field.
Bacon flexed his muscle in Florida at Bubba’s Raceway Park near Ocala during the season-opening weekend a couple weeks back, winning both events that were run after the slated opener was washed out by rain.
Each year I say it, and this year is no exception, but I’d hate to have to put my life savings (not much, believe me) on who’s going to win the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series title. There are just so many cars capable of winning on any given night.
My preseason pick was Tyler Courtney until I realized he’s only going to run an abbreviated schedule in the sprint series. When I realized that I began to lean toward Thomas in his family-owned McDonald’s/Dr. Pepper No. 9K but it seemed like he was struggling a bit during the opening weekend.
To be truthful the success of Bacon caught me totally off guard. Not because of his ability, but because he lost his primary sponsor in the form of Mean Green prior to the new season. As everyone knows in motorsports, money equals speed which equals wins more often than not.
Windom has claimed the title previously and should be in the hunt but he’s also concentrating on the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series title in hopes of becoming the seventh driver in USAC’s storied history to claim the Triple Crown (championships in sprints, midgets and Silver Crown series). Grant and his TOPP Motorsports entry should once again be stout. Darland could well make some noise again as he has backing from EZR and Curb Records.
The real story may be if Robert Ballou can play spoiler to a driver’s championship bid when he’s cleared to race following his scary crash at Kokomo last season that sidelined him for the duration of 2019 and the first handful of races this year.
The bottom line is whoever emerges victorious as the series champion this year will have definitely earned it. There are no freebies with the talent level what it is in the sport today. This year’s champ will have earned it the same way guys did in the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s all the way through 2019.
In the late ‘80s through the mid-’90s we had ESPN’s Thunder to look forward to each week. Today we have FloRacing picking up the ball and running with it as the Smart TV App has once again garnered the rights to all the USAC National Events live streams as well as Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions Series.
Now that I’m considered a senior citizen (by a rude clerk at a store) my days of traveling across the state may be numbered since I can do the next best thing to being there — sit in my recliner and watch the events unfold live on my TV. Granted the experience isn’t near the same as smelling the methanol and visiting with friends, but it’s sure a close second.
