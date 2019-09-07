When Marion native Tyler Hewitt first strapped into a race car in 2010, he dreamed of one day taking the cool-down lap at a local track, having time to collect his thoughts and then parking his car in front of the grandstand to do a victory lane interview.
A couple weeks back, after 10 seasons of trying, he got to do just that.
When the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) and points leader Matt Westfall rolled into Gas City two weeks ago, it was billed as a “Meseraull vs. Westfall” duel. Internet hype surrounded the race at the eastern-Indiana speed plant.
Going into that event Westfall was en route to claiming his first BOSS title and Meseraull was in the midst of a career year at the track, having won something like five out of six feature events. Jerry Gappens Jr., ever the promoter, had it billed like a UFC fight, Westfall vs. Meseraull — who will emerge victorious?
The thing is, someone forgot to clue in Hewitt.
All he did that night was run the bottom of the track to near perfection and held off the headlined duo for his career first win at his home track, just minutes away from wear he goes to work daily.
“It was really a pretty emotional night, as you probably noticed in the victory lane interview,” said Hewitt of the win. “I couldn’t hold it together I was just so happy. After all the years of trying and to finally get it done it was something special that I will never forget.”
Hewitt even joked that he had to check the internet the following day just to make sure it wasn’t a dream.
“I don’t think I slept hardly at all that night,” he said. “I was just so excited. I remember the next day reading texts on my phone and looking up racing pages on the internet. I couldn’t believe it ... I won a feature race in a 410 sprint car.”
For Hewitt, it started out as a hobby in 2010 when he paid his racing bills out of his own pocket while working at Benic Enterprises in Fairmount. For those who don’t know, Scott Benic owns Benic Enterprises and is considered one of the premiere crew chiefs in the country.
Also, one of Hewitt’s co-workers, Scotty Weir, is a former Kokomo and Gas City track champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame non-wing sprint car Rookie of the Year. Needless to say, Hewitt works with distinguished company.
It was a relationship with customer John Long that brought Hewitt his much-anticipated big break.
“John was a customer that I would take care of quite a bit in the shop,” he said. “And back around 2016 he mentioned to me about forming a team, something that would be beneficial for both of us.”
After a couple years of being in the mix, Hewitt and Long stepped up their game to be considered contenders in 2019, coming out of the gates fast and pretty much staying that way until engine problems have slowed them down of late.
“We kept getting better and better,” Hewitt said. “But that night [the win] we finally put a full race together. There had been so many times that we may be good early but fade late or come on too late. That night everything just fell together perfectly, we didn’t make any mistakes and I finally won a feature.”
Hewitt, along with wife Abby, recently moved to Noblesville, but he plans to stay in the midst of racing’s mainstream.
“Abby is an accountant in Indianapolis,” he said. “I still have my job at Scott’s place so all these years she’s been making the long drive to and from work every day to help my support my racing. We figured living in Noblesville would be about in the middle in terms of drive time.”
The great thing now is whenever he wins his next feature he’ll have some extra miles to hold onto his winner’s trophy and realize that no, it’s not a dream, you really did win another race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.