If there’s a hotter spot in the dirt track racing world than the Kokomo Speedway the next couple of nights, I’d like to know where exactly it is as the local track is gearing up to host a pair of huge events Sunday and Monday nights.
On Sunday the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series along with its stars and cars will be on hand for the final night of the annual running of Indiana Midget Week. Sunday’s show will be the seventh race in eight nights of the mini-series to crown a champion.
In its infancy, the Midget Week was pretty much just something to whet our appetites until the Indiana Sprint Week for the Amsoil National Sprint Car Series would follow roughly a month later. Now though, with the wealth of young talent in the midgets along with many of the drivers electing to pilot their sprint cars the same night, has made each stop of IMW a double-header not to be missed.
Among the drivers expected to be on hand include Jacob Denny, Steve Buckwalter, Logan Seavey, Jade Avedisian, Justin Grant, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley and Cannon McIntosh just to mention a few of the heavy hitters.
When the USAC drivers roll out of the pits, the staff at the track will be right back after it as it will get the track ready for the unimaginable $100,000-to-win Late Model Race to be held Monday night.
Late Model standouts Brandon Overton, Brandon Shepherd, Hudson O’Neal, Bobby Pierce, Johnathon Davenport among others will tackle the quarter-mile bullring for the chance to garner the highest paying race in recent memory if not all time.
MIDGET WEEK RESULTS
Denny started things off in the 19th-annual Indiana Midget Week at Tri-States Speedway in Haubstadt, taking the top spot from early leader Grant, then setting the pace the remaining 21 laps of the 30-lap event.
Buddy Kofoid finished second with Kyle Cummins notching the final podium spot. Chase McDermand and Seavey rounded out the top five.
After taking Monday night off, the series rolled into Indianapolis’ Circle City Raceway for the second leg of the series.
In sports, often it’s better to be lucky than good. If someone is both it’s a recipe for success as Kofoid was the beneficiary of Seavey’s tough luck in the closing laps to pick up the win aboard his Keith Kunz Racing No. 67K.
Denney was second and Bryant Weideman third to complete the podium Tanner Thorson was fourth and Emerson Axsom fifth.
After having problems which denied him a win the night before, Seavey wasn’t going to be denied Wednesday night at the Gas City I-69 Speedway.
Throughout the 30-lap main event, Seavey and Axsom swapped the lead back and forth a total of five times as the pair dominated the top two spots. With just two laps left, Seavey used a dive-bomb pass to snare the lead in what eventually became the race-winning pass.
McDermand followed the pair to the double checkers to earn the final podium spot. Kofoid was fourth and Weideman fifth.
Kofoid became the first driver with multiple wins on the week at the Lincoln Park Speedway when he used the middle of the track to zip around Axsom with just eight laps remaining to secure the win in possibly his last midget race of the season. Late in the week the Vermeer Racing No. 55 seat previously occupied by Hunter Schuerenberg in the All-Star Circuit of Champions Series, was offered to Kofoid and he accepted, effective in Friday’s Ohio Sprint Speed Week opener.
Axsom was second and Seavey third. Grant and Meseraull rounded out the top five.
Following Thursday’s event, Kofoid held the top spot in Midget Week points with 298. However, with his ride now in winged sprint country, the battle for the crown is looking to whittle down to Seavey, Denney and Axsom. Seavey had 252 markers with stops at Bloomington (Friday), Lawrenceburg (Saturday) and Kokomo (Sunday) remaining. Axsom had 243 and Denney 233. Wiedeman and Grant were still within striking distance with 230 and 226, respectively.
The USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series visited the Knoxville Raceway last weekend with Mother Nature and Jake Swanson posting wins.
While Friday’s event succumbed to the weather, Swanson was not going to be denied in Saturday’s program.
Swanson set quick-time during qualifying then dogged and passed Brady on the final circuit of the 30-lap feature. Mitchel Moles was third behind Swanson and Bacon with C.J. Leary and Axsom completing the top five.
DAVIS, DARLAND SHINE
Chalk one up to the old guys as crafty veterans Charles Davis, Jr. and Dave Darland scored impressive runs in the Gas City Sprint Car portion of the Midget Week Show.
Davis planted his No. 47 ride to the bottom of the track and picked up an emotional win. Darland, who started towards the back of the pack, ran the bottom flawlessly to finish a season-best fourth.
