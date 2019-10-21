With a weekend that typically sees 300-plus cars on hand to close out the Kokomo Speedway for the last 13 years, the Kokomo Klash over the weekend was no exception.
On Friday night with the track lightning quick, 2019 track champion Justin Grant used a late-race pass to get past Shane Cottle and Josh Hodges to secure yet another feature win aboard his TOPP Motorsports/NOS Energy Drink No. 4.
Lincoln’s Dave Darland started from the pole aboard his family-owned Golden Harvest/Dusty’s Tavern/Choo-Choo McGoo’s No. 36D; however a drive line failure derailed the popular driver’s hopes for adding to his record career wins total at the local oval.
Cottle, a multi-time champion at the track and a former winner of the Klash, battled tooth and nail aboard the Paul Racing No. 24P that he captured a win at Gas City in earlier this season, but had to settle for second, holding off Hodges as the laps wound down.
C.J. Leary, the current USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series points leader, was fourth in his family-owned Leary Construction No. 30. Max Adams piloted Paul Hazen’s No. 57 to a top-five showing. Tim Creech took sixth, Jaden Rodgers seventh, Matt Goodnight eighth, Cole Bodine ninth in his sprint car debut while Isaac Chapple completed the top ten. Tipton teenager Brayden Clark capped off his impressive rookie campaign with an 11th-place showing while Darland ended up 20th after the drive line broke on the sixth lap.
Proving his prowess as one of the more versatile drivers in the country was Thomas Meseraull as the California native waltzed to the win the in the 305 Winged Sprint Car Series. Once Meseraull took over the top spot, he was on a rail to hold off Andy Bradley and Scotty Bradley. Bradley Sterrett took fourth and Anton Hernandes wrapped up the series’ title with his fifth-place finish.
In the Winged 600 Micro Sprint feature, Kokomo’s Kayden Blount used a bold move to wrestle the lead away from Kole Kirkman and never looked back to pick up his first career win. Leroy Carley claimed second followed by Mike Landis, Nate Franklin and Logan Jarrett in the top five. Although he failed to crack the top five, Kirkman was the show after spinning and being forced to the tail of the 20-car field. The Delphi High School graduate hammered the high side the remaining laps to finish sixth. Kokomo’s Adam Walker was 10th in his debut at the track. James Nutter, also of Kokomo, was 15th while Peru’s Gina Frederickson was 18th.
To cap off Friday’s first night, Lee J. Hall bested a stellar field of cars to claim the win in the Thunder Car portion of the Klash. R.J. Akers was second and former winner of the event Jesse Simmons was third. Jeff Miller was fourth and Steve Nolen Jr. fifth. Kokomo drivers Rick Paul and Kory Glassburn were 10th and 13th, respectively while another Kokomo shoe, Eric Hunter, was 19th.
On Saturday a total of 233 cars were on hand, featuring the Late Models, Modifieds, Hornets, Sportsman and Street Stock divisions.
In the Late Model main event Ohio veteran Rusty Schlenk registered the win with Shelby Miles taking the runner-up spot and Mike Spatola claiming third. Bill Sheets and David Hilliker completed the top five.
With 70-plus Modifieds on hand, Jeff Erickson Jr. proved to be the best of the huge field aboard his No. 1E, topping perennial contender Curt Spalding and pre-race favorite Jamie Lomax. Levi Kissinger was fourth and Dylan Woodling fifth.
Chris Hillman found his No. 11H Hornet parked in victory lane, holding off the always-tough Matthew Balthazer and multi-time track champion Josh Gamblin. Cory Gumm was fourth and Jake Straka fifth. Kokomo’s Ryan Piker was 20th.
Mike Vanderiet Jr. worked his way from outside the third row to pick up the honors in the Sportsman Division main event. Tucker Chastain took second and Lyndon Whitfill third. Tommy Duncan and Gas City regular Tony Anderson completed the top five. Gas City second-generation driver Dalton Bishop was 14th and the most successful Thunder Car driver in the track’s history, Chris Hunter, claimed 18th after encountering troubles that dropped him from his second row starting slot.
Tim Wilber was the best of the best in the Street Stock feature after starting inside the third row. Chasing him to the finish line was Vanderiet, former Kokomo Thunder Car champion Andy Bishop, Jim Ransom and Kory Conner. Former Thunder Car and Street Stock champion at the track, David Hurst, was eighth.
The event closed out the 2019 campaign but track officials are already securing dates to dot the 2020 campaign.
