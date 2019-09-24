Sprint car fans be forewarned.
Like it or not, the Lucas Oil Late Model National Touring Series rivaled any sprint event with the turnout for the series’ first-ever appearance at the Kokomo Speedway.
Much like when the World of Outlaws Sprints were a yearly staple at the track, the air was abuzz with excitement in anticipation of the Late Models visit. Campers were set up in the south parking lot and for hours before the cars were to even roll on the track, fans were already piling into the parking lot and getting their place in lines for tickets.
When all was said and done, there was virtually a packed house and the pits was filled with the stars and cars that MavTV and Lucas Oil Racing TV fans watch on a weekly basis. To me it was akin to the 1990s when USAC was huge on ESPN’s Thunder Series and the USAC cars would venture to the local track. It was like seeing rock stars walking around the pits in your hometown.
Who would have thought they’d ever see the great Scott Bloomquist’s Merchandise trailer setting outside the front stretch grandstands and his race car getting prepared in the pits? Same with Donnie Moran, Hudson O’Neal, Don O’Neal, Jonathon Davenport and eventual winner Tyler Erb. It was a bit surreal with all those greats on hand. Making it more special, in my opinion, is the popularity the series has generated, with television exposure playing a huge role, that brought the series to town.
For those who are die-hard sprint fans and have absolutely no interest, it was amazing watching the bulky racers turning lap times usually reserved for sprint cars. Throw in the track was a bit rougher than the series is used to, the times they were turning were exceptional.
There was a boat load of anxiety on how well received the touring series would be. Would the locals who are known for the sprint car passion welcome the idea of another type of race car being the headliners?
Well, with the look of the crowd and the buzz the series generated, let’s hope that the touring series will make Kokomo one of its annual stops. Locals proved they would welcome more with the outpouring of support.
CIRCUS CITY
Widely considered one of the best mini-sprint tracks around the Midwest, the Circus City Speedway played host to the Sam Davis Memorial and $500-to-win Senior Shuffle Saturday night at the track located on the Miami County Fairgrounds.
In the 20-lap Senior Non-Winged Micro feature event, Kris Knox used his inside front row starting slot to get the early jump on Russ Gamester en route to his win. Gamester took second and Jason O’Hara third. Mike Mensendiek was fourth and Wes Bigger fifth. Russiaville’s Dustin Smith was seventh after starting inside the seventh row. Kokomo drivers Todd Kirkman and Ron Dennis were ninth and 10th, respectively. Galveston’s Jason McClain was 17th and Logansport’s Dennis Corcoran was 18th.
In the Non-Wing Outlaw Micro feature, it was once again Brandon Rose piloting his No. 2G to yet another win. Todd Kirkman took second with Sam Kimmel, Camden Winter and Kole Kirkman completing the top five. Adam Walker of Kokomo was sixth while Deaven Bolton (10th), Billy Briscoe (11th), Dennis (15th) and Kayeleb Bolton (19th) all made the main event as well.
As has been the case more often than not the second half of the season, Kole Kirkman emerged victorious and the Outlaw Winged Micro main event. Jake Erickson was second, Brent Busz third, Darin Naida fourth and Carson Stout fifth.
Sam Kimmel claimed the double checkers in the Winged A-Class Micro feature with Kole Kirkman taking second. Jarrett Martin, Bruce Lucius and Connor Corcoran rounded out the top five. Deaven Bolton was sixth.
It was Aiden Williamson who found victory lane in the Restricted A-Class Micro feature with Cooper Baldwin, Gunnar Setser, Cale Coons and Collin Mitchell chasing him to the checkered flag. Jacob Zimmerman claimed his second win in as many weeks in the Junior Sprint Division, topping Dylan Balog, J.D. Kimmel and Drake Martin.
Tom Westergaard picked up the win in the Senior Micro with Robert Parish taking second and O’Hara third. Clarence Hoch was fourth with Scott Parker notching fifth. Dennis Corcoran was sixth and Kokomo’s Rick Dukes 10th, one spot ahead of Smith, who was piloting a micro-sprint for the first time. Fellow Kokomo driver Ron Durr returned to the cockpit, finishing 15th.
The track gets back into action Saturday night for the final points race and the crowning of season champions.
