Oftentimes old age and treachery is preferred over youthful exuberance, especially when it comes to sports.
That turned out to be the case Monday night at the Kokomo Speedway when the most successful sprint car driver in the history of the storied facility used a late-race caution to his advantage to scoot past Colten Cottle and claim the Kokomo Sprint Car Series feature win in front of a near standing-room only crowd.
Cottle, piloting the famed Paul Hazen-owned Physical Medicine Consultants/Kercher Engines No. 57, grabbed the lead from his third starting slot working past Larry Kingseed and Trey Osborne by the end of the first lap. From there the Illinois driver was like a warm knife through butter while dealing with lapped traffic. Dave Darland had worked himself into second place from his third row starting slot but was nearly a full straight behind Cottle as the laps wound down.
With just four laps remaining a spin in turn two brought out the caution Darland and most of the packed grandstands was hoping for to set up a shootout to see who would grab the feature win. On the restart Cottle, with his near five second lead over Darland now down to nothing, brought the field to life exiting turns three and four.
When the Illinois driver went to the high side, Darland shot to the bottom and pulled alongside in his Pendleton Farms/Curb Records No. 36D. Entering turn one with most of the crowd on its feet, Darland took a lead he wouldn’t relinquish to post his first win at the track in over two years.
“I was hoping I didn’t go too soon [on the lap 21 restart],” said Darland from Victory Lane. “I tried to time it right and when Colten went high I just went low. It feels good to get this one. It’s really feels good. Mike [Mann], his son and the guys really worked hard to make this car good and I appreciate their hard work along with the people on the car who helped me get back here [to Victory Lane].”
Cottle was second and Cole Bodine third. Tipton’s Brayden Clark took fourth and Osborne was fifth. Kokomo’s Tyler Miller was 16th in his No. 67 entry.
Derek Losh was the best of nearly 50 modified drivers in the pits aboard his No. 21L, as he topped Frank Marshall and Jeff Erickson to sit atop the podium. Dillon Nusbaum was fourth and Clayton Bryant fifth. Area drivers Bradley Jameson (9th) and Garrett Jameson (16th) were also in the talent-laden field.
Like the modifieds, the Thunder Cars came out in force to compete in the annual running of the Dave Crow Classic in honor of the longtime competitor and track employee.
When the dust settled after 20 laps it was Sheldon Oberle who was perched atop the podium victorious. Lee Josheph Hall was second and former track champion David Hurst third. Mike Reitz was fourth and Derrick Backus fifth. Travis Larson claimed sixth while another former track champ, Rick Paul was seventh. Jon Doughty was eighth, Josh Hotsinpiller ninth and Virgil Arnold 10th.
The track returns to action July 22 for the Darland Classic featuring the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series as part of the annual running of the Indiana Sprint Week featuring the USAC stars and cars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.