As hard as it is to believe, the 2019 USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series season has reached its twilight following a pair of races over the weekend at Terre Haute and Haubstadt.
In Saturday’s race at Haubstadt’s Tri-States Speedway, which was co-sanctioned with the Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS), Kyle Cummins continued his dominance at his home track by scoring his seventh win in as many races, capturing the annual running of the Haubstadt Hustler.
Starting inside the front row, Cummins duked it out with series points leader C.J. Leary during the early stages of the 40-lap affair before finally making a pass of Leary on the 12th lap and never looking back the remainder of the event.
USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget Series points leader and defending sprint car champion Tyler Courtney battled to a hard-earned second-place showing while Leary continued his consistent campaign with yet another podium finish, taking third. Kendall Ruble and Chris Windom completed the top five.
Chris Malone was sixth, followed in the top 10 by Chase Stockon, Brady Bacon, Brady Short and Josh Hodges. Former Kokomo resident Shane Cottle, who now resides in Kansas, Illinois, was 25th aboard Chet Williams’ No. 38 machine.
Leary, Dustin Christie, Cummins and Courtney each picked up heat race wins while Kevin Thomas Jr. scored the win in the semi-feature before eventually finishing 14th in the main event. Bacon pocketed the KSE Racing Hard Charger of the Race honors with his eighth-place run after starting in the 10th row.
Friday night at the famed Terre Haute Action Track, Justin Grant continued his late-season surge aboard his TOPP Motorsports/NOS Energy Drink No. 4, leading every lap in the 30-lap affair.
Chasing Grant to the double-checkers was Thomas aboard his McDonald’s/Dr. Pepper/Hayward-Thomas No. 19. Like Grant, Courtney stayed red-hot the second half of the season aboard his Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing/NOS No. 7, finishing third after finding victory lane the last time the series visited the famed half-mile track.
Windom was fourth and Leary fifth. Jason McDougal was sixth in the Phillips/Daigh Motorsports No.71P with Stockon taking seventh. Nick Bilbee was eighth, Hodges ninth and Carson Short 10th. Russiaville’s Dustin Smith was 13th and was awarded the Wilwood Brakes 13th-place finisher award. Bacon saw his hopes of a third national title take a serious blow after caroming off the turn one wall in the feature, relegating the Oklahoma standout to an 18th-place showing.
When the series returns to action Sept. 26 at the Gas City I-69 Speedway for the second running of the James Dean Classic, Leary will hold an impressive 115-point advantage over defending series champion Courtney (1,835-1,720). Bacon currently is third with 1,647 points while Thomas sits 10 back in fourth with 1,637. Grant (1,629) completes the top five.
Following the stop at Gas City, all three of USAC’s top divisions, Sprints, Midgets and Champ Cars, will venture to the famed Eldora Speedway on Sept. 28 for the annual running of the Four Crown Nationals.
