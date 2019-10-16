The older I get the more I realize just how blessed I have been.
I mean, I literally get paid to do something I used to pay to do, and then as an added bonus, I get to write about what I’ve seen and think. That’s a win-win since I love auto racing and writing sports is something I dreamed of doing as far back as I can remember.
Sunday afternoon during the rain delay of the NASCAR Cup Series event at the Talladega Superspeedway, it was hard not to load up the dog and go for a walk at the Jackson Morrow Park and take in the change of colors and appreciate what was going on. In the old days, I flat out hated the thought of fall since it meant that summer was coming to an end, which also meant the end of race season and six months of counting down until the new season began.
The thing I couldn’t wrap my mind around though on the walk was something that was talked about prior to the start of Sunday’s race.
Per NBCSN sources, the big wigs from different manufacturers (Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet) met with their respective teams and gave direct orders to help out a fellow manufacturing teammate. The brass of the auto makers didn’t care who won, just that one of their cars did in fact win.
Per Dale Jarrett, a former two-time winner of the Brickyard 400 and former Cup champion, the meetings were prefaced with the warning that there would be repercussions to any team and/or driver who didn’t follow the pre-race instructions.
In motorsports, multi-car teams commonly deal with team orders. For instance I recall a few years ago while watching a Formula One race prior to Lewis Hamilton making it a yearly tradition of winning the title, when ESPN picked up a radio conversation between a team’s crew chief telling a driver to lay over and let his teammate take a position.
In a case like that it’s understandable.
Although I don’t recall the particulars, I do remember that the teammate that was being given the position by his fellow teammate was higher in the points standings and who knows? Maybe that extra position might well have played a big role in the championship later in the year.
But for NASCAR’s manufacturers to basically threaten teams for not following their agenda is ludicrous.
Back in the day it was always said that the manufacturer that won on Sunday afternoon would see a boost in sales the following week. Of course in those days the cars on the track were almost identical to the cars on showroom floors across the country. For safety reasons the race cars we then began to see had notable differences from those the average consumer could purchase. Back then it was akin to the Thunder Car Series at most local tracks. Just take out anything glass, install a rollbar and a five-point racing harness and hit the track.
Let’s face it, when the average consumer purchases a brand new Camaro nowadays it isn’t because Kyle Larson drives one every Sunday afternoon. It’s because the cars are good lucking cars (in my opinion). To me, a die-hard race fan, I’m more prone to support whoever sponsors my favorite drivers car than I am the make and model.
To call the cars we see weekly “Stock” cars is using that term to its loosest. There is absolutely nothing stock about those cars. The only difference in reality is that there are a few different curves and contours to each make, but it’s basically a shell of whatever make a car owner is supposed to support and a manufacturing logo on it.
The idea that a driver like William Byron could lose his ride or support from Chevy because he drafted with a Ford or Toyota throughout to do what was best for him and his team and team sponsors is hard to comprehend.
What happened to the days that 43 drivers (now 40) would lay their lives on the line and do whatever it took to claw their way to the checkered flag? If NASCAR continues to allow the manufacturers to dictate who follows who, when they all pit, etc., then the races will become more and more stagnant, which is something that the sport can ill afford right now.
Maybe the manufacturers need to look at their respective driver rosters and opt where to put their resources. If my decision of what vehicle I buy is based on what transpires at the race track, then I need to sell my truck because its manufactured by the same folks who support the one driver I tune in each week hoping to see fail.
Long story short, the superspeedway tracks (Talladega and Daytona) typically draw the best crowds of any on the circuit. If it becomes a follow-the-leader parade of Fords only pairing with Fords or Chevys with Chevys or Toyotas with Toyotas, then it becomes a numbers game of which manufacturer has the most money to put into NASCAR. The racing itself becomes secondary and that’s the last thing we need as race fans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.