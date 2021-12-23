Professional baseball is known for the “Hot Stove League” when team executives gather during the offseason to discuss possible deals, free-agent signings and other topics.
Auto racing isn’t all that different as most of the industry and most big-time players converge on the Lucas Oil Stadium every December for the Performance and Racing Industry (PRI) Show.
It’s always interesting in the days and weeks following the show to hear and read of some of the things to expect coming down the pipeline. Two topics, although one was nearly two weeks following the show, that came up were pretty interesting.
First, Monday evening the Mars Corporation, which produces products such as Pedigree Dog Food, M&M’s candy, Skittles among many others and has been a long-time supporter of NASCAR, announced following the 2022 season they would no longer be back with Joe Gibbs Racing and driver Kyle Busch.
The announcement stated that Mars was taking a different approach in its business model and that it was not going to be a sponsor in NASCAR in the immediate future. Similar to what NAPA Auto Parts stated when it parted ways with Michael Waltrip Racing following the “spingate” scandal years ago when Waltrip’s team was fined for one of its drivers spinning intentionally, supposedly, to bring out a caution and help Martin Truex Jr. in his playoff push that year.
Although NAPA left Waltrip, it later popped up with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his Junior Motorsports Xfinity Series team. Driver Chase Elliott carried the popular blue and gold colors in both the Gander Outdoors Truck Series as well as on the Xfinity team. When Elliott took the next step to the Cup Series, NAPA came along and is now entrenched in the Hendrick Motorsports stable.
Which begs the question, is Mars leaving NASCAR altogether or have they had enough of Busch’s antics and tantrums and will resurface in a season or two with another driver with less drama?
When Mars came on board with Derrick Cope back in the 1990s and then Ernie Irvan and Kenny Schrader prior to landing with Gibbs, NASCAR was at its peak in popularity. However, the corporation elected to help out the Gibbs team to the tune of $20-25 million per year, roughly a million dollars per race that they were the primary sponsor on the car.
What changed?
Busch is by far one of the most polarizing figures in NASCAR and his antics in 2021 may well have been enough to push a sponsor who was on the fence regarding continuing its partnership with him over the edge in an attempt to completely distance itself.
Just last year Busch kept running into the pace car while protesting that series officials didn’t red flag a race during a rain shower. Then, after contact with the wall, Busch was penalized for tearing through the pit area in an unsafe manner that drew the ire of the watchful eye of NASCAR.
This is by no means a piece to bash Busch. The dude is arguably one of the most talented drivers currently competing in the Cup Series and will go down as one of the sport’s all-time greats — but that doesn’t give him the green light to talk down to reporters asking questions and the members of his team. A good portion of the blame can just as easily be placed at Gibbs’ feet.
The Super Bowl-winning coach knows as being among the most faithful, God-fearing owners in the sport has allowed a culture of condescending drivers and crew chiefs to, at least from the outside looking in, take over the organization and what it once stood for.
When Gibbs was starting out with Dale Jarrett and Bobby Labonte as his primary drivers it’s hard to imagine what he would have done had either driver do what Denny Hamlin did at Martinsville this Fall. If either driver would have used the tone with their respective crew chiefs and teams that is heard weekly by all his drivers on the race scanners there would have been repercussions.
Gibbs and the organization seem to be turning a blind eye to what is happening before them because there has been success in years past with all the success of Busch, Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Tony Stewart, Joey Logano and Carl Edwards.
With Mars taking away its $20 million allowance, maybe all those years of looking the other way is coming back to haunt the team. Whether that is the case or not, NASCAR and all its teams can’t afford to keep seeing big-time sponsors step away.
Next time
In the next article I will touch upon a new series that was announced at the PRI Show that may or may not be helpful to sprint car and midget racing in the future.
