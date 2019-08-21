California native Thomas Meseraull cut his racing teeth against the likes of former NASCAR Cup Series driver A.J. Allmendinger, but while Allmendinger went to the Indy Racing League before heading South, Meseraull found his peace and joy running bullrings aboard either a midget or sprint car.
The sometimes outspoken Meseraull has had some very good years before, including a track championship at Gas City while driving for Paul Hazen, but nothing compares to the year he’s strung together in 2019.
Already just past the midway point of the season Meseraull — or T-Mez as he’s called by his fans — has taken home 11 feature wins, with seven of them coming at Gas City, including a run of five straight just last month.
The win total exceeds his career-high he set a few years back of nine.
“This year has been one of a kind,” he said. “Before the season when I was setting down and putting together my schedule I was hoping to run 15 races with a wing on. I’m a non-wing driver who’s trying to just get some laps in a winged car. I know when I put the wing on I’m not really going to be a factor but that’s just something I’ve wanted to do and get valuable seat time.”
He has enjoyed early success aboard his faithful No. 00 and even greater success when climbing in the seat of Sharpsville’s Tom Eades’ Physical Medicine Consultants No. 47, which includes a handful of those seven Gas City victories.
With still a few races dotting Gas City’s 2019 campaign, Meseraull is looking to set the all-time season wins record. He currently is tied with Jon Stanbrough with seven each.
“My biggest problem in the [No.] 00 is lack of horsepower,” he said. “It is said to have 860 horsepower on the dyno but I honestly don’t feel it. Now when I jump into the No. 47, that car is just fast and strong every night out. It’s a good feeling knowing you have a car capable of winning wherever you show up.”
Sitting on the cusp of his second track championship at Gas City, Meseraull noted that the wing experiment was going to take a back seat to chasing the track title.
“Those guys on the 47 team really would love a track championship, it’s important to them,” he said. “I can’t decide to go run a winged car and miss a race there [Gas City] that might hurt any hopes of a track championship.”
Known as much for his off-the-cuff statements in interviews almost as much as he is for putting all four wheels over the cushion all the way around Kokomo Speedway, fatherhood and experience has slowed the fan favorite down just a bit.
“I really don’t think about what I’m going to say in victory lane when I win a race,” he joked. “Sometimes I may say some things I regret later, but that’s just the way I am. There has been a few times when I knew that I was getting ready to win so I kind of went over the right things to say in my head so when I got to victory lane for the interview I’d be ready.”
Speaking of ready, Meseraull noted he was about as excited as he’s ever been heading into this week’s Sprint Car Smackdown VIII.
“I’ve been pretty successful at Kokomo in the past, won some races there, held the track record for a while,” he stated. “And the way that No. 47 car digs around there I feel like we have a great chance to go wheel to wheel with some of those big budget teams.”
When asked why he’s realized there is more to the Kokomo Speedway than the foot or so off the wall he spoke of experience and his limited wing exposure.
“The most important thing is I have two beautiful girls now who need their dad,” he said. “A person can really get hurt real bad in these cars so in the past few years I just try to make whatever car I’m driving work on spots of the track where nobody else is running.
“I realized that in winged sprints. You can’t just follow the guy in front of you around the track up on the top side. You have to find your own line and make things happen.”
He’s won weekly races at the local track in addition to Indiana Sprint Week events so there’s no doubt he could be strongly considered as one of the pre-race favorites. If he were to hoist the trophy following Saturday’s finale, you can bet there will be quite the celebratory party going on until sometime Sunday.
And should he win make sure to record his post-race interview as there’s no doubt it will be one for the ages.
