Each year since the passing of Dwayne McIntire, the Circus City Speedway has run an annual special event in the honor of the longtime promoter of the track and one of the true trailblazers in Indiana for the sport of Micro Sprint Racing, affectionately known as the “Mac.”
Winning one of the cool trophies, bragging rights and a $1,000-to-win purse in the Non-Wing Micro division brought out a bevy of cars, more than 50 strong.
Following six heat races, three semi-features and 30 laps, Muncie driver Jake Moore parlayed his front row starting slot into the win as he ran the bottom flawlessly in his No. 2J and held off Warsaw’s Craig Ronk and Greentown’s Jordan Sterling to pocket the $1,000 check.
Emerson Exsom finished fourth while Kokomo’s Deaven Bolton rounded out the top five. Kayeleb Bolton was seventh and Peru’s Russ Gamester, the 1989 USAC National Midget champion, was ninth. Other Kokomo drivers in the main event included Todd Kirkman (14th), Brandon Rose (19th) and Ron Dennis (21st) after flipping in turn three in the opening laps.
It’s unusual for a racecar driver to have more feature wins in a year than they do years in age, but Frankfort’s Jack Hoyer has exactly that as the 14-year-old Clinton Prairie eighth-grader scored his 15th feature win of the season aboard his family-owned JRS Fabrication No. 11.
Hoyer got the jump on the green flag over Aiden Williamson and never looked back as he lapped his way into the top five to score the convincing win, nearly half a track over Williamson at the checkered flag.
Cale Coons, son of USAC standout Jerry Coons Jr., was third behind the pair while Kokomo’s Ryan Roark was fourth and Gunnar Setser fifth.
After coming up short in the Non-Wing Division, Kokomo’s Kole Kirkman wasn’t going to be denied in the Outlaw Winged Division 25-lap main event.
Piloting his family-owned No. K10, Kirkman romped to an impressive win over runnerup Jessee Holt to claim his second win in as many weeks in the division. Holt was second and Axsom third. Darin Naida was fourth and Kokomo’s Kaden Blount rounded out the top five. Carson Stout, also of Kokomo, was 11th.
Gamester showed the prowess that earned him the National Midget title thirty years ago in the 20-lap Senior Non Wing Division A-main, using a power move off the high side to nip Warsaw’s Nick Yoder by mere inches at the finish line.
Gamester led throughout but slipped off of turn two on the final lap opening the door for Yoder. Not to be denied, Gamester hammered the turns three and four cushion and got what turned out to be the race-winning run off of four.
Dennis was third with Fred McCarter taking fourth and Bob “The Sharpsville Bullet” Bourff rounding out the top five. Logan’s Dennis Corcoran was sixth and Gina Frederickson, wife of sprint car driver Jamie, claimed 14th. Clarence Hoch of Logansport was 17th.
Ohio second-generation driver Creed Kemenah, son of long-time World of Outlaw and All-Star Circuit of Champions driver Chad, powered past Aidan Salisbury and Beau Brandon to notch the 20-lap win in the Winged A-Class Micro division.
Brandon was a solid second with Ian Malicoat taking third. Tyler Orr and Clayton Maynard were fourth and fifth, respectively. Connor Corcoran was ninth, Greentown’s Josh Bougher 12th and Keenan Richards of Peru was 13th.
Wisconsin youngster Jacob Zimmerman got around Rowan Partridge late in the race to pick up the Junior Sprint Division main event. Partridge was second and David Bretz third. Knox Carmin and Dylan Balog completed the top five.
The track will return to action this Saturday night for the 11th points race of the season.
AT GAS CITY
Shane Cockrum doesn’t get the opportunity to run at the Gas City I-69 Speedway all that often so the Illinois driver took advantage of one of his rare opportunities Friday night to score the sprint car feature win and deny Thomas Meseraull the opportunity to set the single-season record for wins in the division.
Piloting the Paul Racing No. 24P that Shane Cottle inched out a win in earlier this season, Cockrum and Meseraull made contact in the final stages of the race, much to the chagrin of Meseraull, who let Cockrum know his feelings following the race.
As it was, Meseraull slipped back to sixth at the end of the 25-lap feature while Scotty Weir and Dustin Ingle jockeyed for second. Dallas Hewitt was fourth and Matt Westfall fifth. Russiaville’s Dustin Smith was 12th.
Brad Strunk captured the AMSA Mini-Sprint feature over Ryan Moran, Jac Nickles, Chris Miller and Adam Schmenk. In the Modified main event veteran Derek Losh emerged victorious over Zeke McKenzie. Dillon Nusbaum was third, Dylan Woodling fourth and Tony Anderson fifth.
James Headley, a multi-time Thunder Car track champion at Kokomo, held off Andy Bishop, also a former Kokomo Thunder Car track champ, to win the Street Stock main event. Anderson settled for third with Jeffery Jessup taking fourth and Dalton Bishop, Andy’s son, fifth.
James Headley Jr. made it a good night for the family as he once again hit paydirt in the Hornet Division feature. Jacob Beard was second, Allison Butler third, Dustin Franks fourth and Donnie Huddleston fifth.
Friday night will be the final Friday show of the season as the track begins to wind down the 2019 campaign. Following Friday’s event, the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series will be on hand Thursday, Sept. 26 for the James Dean Classic. The Fall Festival of Speed will close out the season Saturday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 5.
