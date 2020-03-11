My generation is resistant to change. At least I am.
But a wise person once told me that if you weren’t making changes, you were falling behind because everyone else changes. It’s pretty much a requirement to stay competitive in a competitive market despite whatever it is.
That’s the way I was when things started changing at USAC and there were changes pretty much from top to bottom in the USAC offices. My media contact for the sanctioning body, the late Dick Jordan, was cutting back his role while the new guard was taking more and more control of the goings-on. Race director Jason McCord, who played a huge role in the beginning of the Sprint Car Smackdown at the Kokomo Speedway, left to go to the POWRi series.
With both of those guys I had a great relationship and could approach either at any time. When McCord left and Jordan took his lesser role, it was concerning how the new guys, some young enough to be my kids, were going to take the famed sanctioning body in the years to come.
Following McCord, there were numerous new faces donning the USAC officals’ shirts and uniforms — some I know, many I didn’t. There was murmuring among some car owners that the new guard played favorites since many are in the same age bracket and spend numerous hours on the road together.
In my eyes, I’ve seen none of that.
President Kevin Miller along with Kirk Spridgeon, Levi Jones, Matt McCarty, Rich Forman and Staci Girard as well as the rest of the officials have done a top-notch job not only keeping the sanctioning body competitive, but arguably the most efficiently run.
Sure, there are hiccups along the way and there are those that prefer the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) or the Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS), POWRi Midgets and the WAR Sprint Series but with a few exceptions, most of the drivers in the competing series struggle against the well established USAC.
As noted in a column earlier, the USAC National Midget Series was literally dying right in front of our eyes as many nights when the sanctioning body came to town they were scrapping to have a full field. With the likes of five-time national champion Jones heading things up the series is growing by leaps and bounds and at many tracks Indiana Midget Week rivals Indiana Sprint Week as far as the crowd goes.
The sprint cars helped themselves, in my opinion anyway, when they opted to lose the pavement portion of the championship and compete solely on dirt tracks.
Although I’m showing my age here, it wasn’t uncommon years ago to change a few things around on a sprint car and make it either a dirt car or a pavement car. Then the teams with the bigger budgets began rolling out specialty cars strictly for pavement only and the sport began to lose some of its pop since some of the smaller-budget teams and drivers would have to either miss the pavement events, rent a ride or have to buy a bunch of extra parts just to make the dirt car pavement ready.
During the Thunder era on ESPN when the likes of Tony Stewart, Kenny Irwin, Mike Bliss and Doug Kalitta were running, the pavement portion was intense. Those guys could take a big wheel and be competitive but you knew going into every pavement race that one of five guys was more than likely going to win and for the most part either of those five couldn’t be much of a player on the dirt with Stewart being the major exception as well as Jeff Gordon.
When Andy Hillenburg stepped in to resurrect the crown jewel of USAC, the Silver Crown Series, it was probably in just as bad if not worse shape than the midgets. At that time the only show the sanctioning body had to offer was the sprints.
Hillenburg burned up the phone lines and who knows how many miles reaching out to car owners in hopes of many of those who had stepped away might consider returning to the coveted series. Though Hillenburg didn’t stay around long, he sure made great strides as the Champ Cars are out in force and still considered by most of the old timers as the premiere series USAC has to offer.
So in a nutshell, a big tip of the hat to the new guys at USAC who log too many miles to imagine to provide us open-wheel fans across the country our entertainment. Long gone are the days that a drivers path to Indianapolis came through the dirt tracks across the country but for now, let’s cherish what we have — a very talented crop of drivers all across the top three divisions who rarely disappoint at whatever track they are competing at.
Job well done. Here’s hoping for many more years as good if not better.
