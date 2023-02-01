To say the last year and a half have been hectic would be quite an understatement as life has thrown me more than a few curves when I was locked in on a waist-high fastball, which is the reason that last season’s articles and columns were few and far between.
However, things are smoothing out and this will be the first of many racing articles that I’ll be putting out for the next six months.
First things first.
Prayers go out to the Bookmiller family on the loss of long-time Kokomo Speedway driver, chassis builder and all-around great person Tim Bookmiller. The likeable Bookmiller passed away a few weeks back, but his memory will last us forever. As a matter of fact, it was Bookmiller on the front cover of the Tribune’s Kokomo Speedway 50th Anniversary tabloid that came out years ago.
I’ll never forget J.J. Yeley, on the heels of his USAC Triple Crown season, walking into the press box one race night and glancing at the tabloid which was hanging on the south wall of the press box. Yeley stared at the shot for at least a minute, looked up, smiled and asked, “Well, did he save it?”
The only answer was more than likely he did.
With the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series ready to kick off its 2023 campaign next week in the Sunshine State, now would be a good time to guess what to expect for the new season.
Justin Grant rolls into Florida as the defending champion on the heels of his fantastic 2022 campaign that saw him outduel perennial series favorite Brady Bacon throughout the season. Both drivers will be back in their same rides as a year ago and should be in the title hunt again this year.
The one driver who I feel is going to be the next breakout star is Mitchel Moles.
A year ago in his first visit to the tough-to-tame Kokomo Speedway, Moles piloted the Reinbold-Underwood Racing/AME Electrical No. 19 to the win late in the season. The young man is definitely a gasser who’s not afraid to go where others won’t in an attempt to move to the front.
Robert Ballou can never be counted out as he looks to chase his second USAC National title in his own No. 12. If Kyle Cummins could chase the full schedule he would be one to watch as well. The Princeton, Indiana, shoe totally dominated at the Sprint Car Smackdown last season at Kokomo and oddly enough the night he didn’t win was arguably one of the most impressive runs the track has seen.
That night Cummins got a flat tire before the green waved in the feature, forcing him to the tail of the field when the green eventually waved. Bobbing and weaving like Mike Tyson in his prime, Cummins worked his way through the field to finish second against the best non-wing sprint drivers in the country. Doing what he did that night last August would be impressive any night at any track but to do it against the caliber of competition he did was unworldly.
That’s it for this week, but in the next column the opening week at Florida will be rounded up.
