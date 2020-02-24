Oklahoma open-wheel standout Brady Bacon threw his name in the hat for drivers to keep an eye on in 2020 following a sweep of the season-opening weekend for the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series at the Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida.
Behind the wheel of the always potent Hoffman Racing/Dynamics No. 69 that is running without the familiar Mean Green sponsorship that has helped the team the last handful of years, Bacon slipped past early leader Chase Stockon on the 13th lap and never trailed the remainder of the 30-lap event.
Chris Windom, behind the wheel of Hayward Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 19 that Kevin Thomas Jr. wheeled a year ago, took second with Logan Seavey rounding out the podium aboard the Reinbold/Underwood No. 19AZ that C.J. Leary piloted to the 2019 National Sprint Car Series championship.
Stockon, sporting a new paint scheme in his Superior Tanks No. 32, was fourth while Justin Grant rounded out the top five in his TOPP Motorsports/NOS Energy Dring No. 4. Carson Short was sixth followed in the top 10 by Leary, Thomas, Kyle Cummins and Dennis Gile. Lincoln’s Dave Darland was 11th aboard his Curb-Agajanian/EZR/Choo-Choo McGoo’s No. 36D.
After rain washed out Thursday’s scheduled opener, Friday night ended up being the kickoff to what promises to be an eventful season in a barn-burner of a race.
Cummins led the opening 20 laps piloting the Rock Steady Racing No. 3C until Thomas swept by to lead the next pair of laps before Cummins rebounded and reclaimed the top spot. While Thomas and Cummins were swapping haymakers, Bacon saw an opportunity and pounced, taking the lead he wouldn’t surrender with just three laps remaining.
Cummins settled for a hard-earned second with Leary rounding out the podium aboard his Gene Giles No. 1. Grant was fourth and Windom took fifth. Stockon was sixth, Seavey seventh, rookie Anton Hernandes driving the famed Baldwin Brothers/Fox Paving No. 5 was eighth, Short ninth and Darland 10th after starting in the ninth row, narrowly missing the KSE Racing Products/PROSOURCE Hard Charger Award.
With such a long season still ahead, drivers and owners alike are eyeing the points standings and after the opening weekend Bacon holds a nine-point cushion over Windom (155-146). Grant, seemingly the only driver without any major changes over the offseason, is third with 140 markers while Leary sits fourth with 138 points. Seavey completes the top five with 135. Darland is ninth with 96 as he chases his second career national sprint title and first since 1999. He also has won the National Midget Series twice and the Silver Crown Series once.
The series returns to action in just a few weeks at the Lawrenceburg Speedway on April 4.
