With Tanner Thorson etching his name into the record books with his win in the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals a couple weeks ago, he and the rest of the stars and cars of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series will open the new campaign next week (Feb. 11-12) at the Bubba Raceway Park in Florida for the annual Winter Dirt Games.
Thorson, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid and a host of others are expected to compete for the title that Kofoid captured a season ago after dueling with Chris Windom back and forth throughout the campaign.
Windom is expected to join fellow USAC veterans Kevin Thomas Jr. and Tyler Courtney in chasing winged sprint cars this season. Courtney opened a slew of doors a season ago in the FloRacing All-Star Series by capturing the series title as well as Rookie of the Year. Thomas, who has toiled in winged racing but has always been considered a non-wing driver, announced a little over a month ago that he was going full-time with a wing. Windom likewise has openly expressed an interest in winged sprints and despite running with a wing on sparingly, has been stellar in his few races with a wing.
Although USAC may be losing a couple of headliners, the sanctioning body looks as strong as ever with talent more than capable of filling the shoes of those departing drivers.
In Thorson, the sanctioning body has a former Midget titlist and the odds-on favorite to earn the title for Andy Reinbold in both a sprint and a midget. Thorson previously captured the Midget title while piloting one of Keith Kunz’s always potent cars.
Thorson’s primary competition will come in the form of Grant in both divisions. On the sprint car side, Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Robert Ballou and Chase Stockon are seemingly always in the hunt for the national title. Bacon could well be a strong contender as he looks to repeat his championship performance in the Hoffman Racing/Fatheadz Eyewear No. 69.
The week following the midget portion of the Winter Games, the Amsoil National Sprint Car Series rolls into the Ocala, Florida, speed plant for three nights (Feb. 17-19). The midgets will compete indoors in a non-points event March 11-12 followed on March 26 at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
The first points-paying event of the new season will take place April 2 at the Lawrenceburg Speedway with the sprints taking the track. Kokomo will host the annual running of the Midget Grand Prix April 8-9.
The full schedule of all of USAC’s series can be found at www.usacracing.com. Once again this year FloRacing will televise all of USAC’s national events at www.floracing.com.
PRAYERS FOR PRICE-MILLER
Please keep Kokomo sprint car standout Parker Price-Miller in your thoughts and prayers as he is undergoing chemotherapy treatment as he battles Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Those interested in PPM racing apparel to help with research of the cancer can find T-shirts on Facebook at PPM Racing. Get well soon, buddy, and kick cancer’s butt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.